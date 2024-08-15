Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bad Ridge Games, Mirthwood, V Publishing

Mirthwood Announces Post-Launch Content Plans

V Publishing has revealed what they have in store for Mirthwood, as they have a ton of post-launch content coming after September

Article Summary Mirthwood to introduce co-op multiplayer and family dynamics in post-launch updates.

PC modding support lets players expand and customize their game world.

Festivals and seasonal content bring themed events and exclusive rewards.

New content includes items, quests, and combat improvements with both free and paid updates.

Indie game developer Bad Ridge Games and publisher V Publishing revealed some of their post-launch plans for Mirthwood today. Some of the new additions to the game that will arrive after it comes out on September 11, 2024, include co-op options, free content updates, festivals, seasonal content, PC mod support, and more. You can read all about the new additions on the way below as we're still waiting for the main game to be released in about a month.

Post-Launch Content

The two-man development team is thrilled to announce the introduction of co-op multiplayer in Mirthwood, allowing players to join forces with friends and family to tackle challenges and build their dream world together. This update, which is coming in 2025, will allow for both online and local multiplayer, providing players with shared creative experiences in the medieval fantasy world. PC Modding Support: After receiving much feedback from the game's demo, Mirthwood will support modding on PC after launch. It will invite the community to contribute their unique ideas and creations, expanding the possibilities within the game world.

After receiving much feedback from the game's demo, Mirthwood will support modding on PC after launch. It will invite the community to contribute their unique ideas and creations, expanding the possibilities within the game world. Free Content Update – Families: A free content update for children and families will introduce heartwarming family dynamics, enabling players to nurture and grow their in-game families. In the medieval simulation, players will be able to have children with their chosen spouses and begin a dynasty.

A free content update for children and families will introduce heartwarming family dynamics, enabling players to nurture and grow their in-game families. In the medieval simulation, players will be able to have children with their chosen spouses and begin a dynasty. Festivals: On September 11th, the vibrant world of Mirthwood will come alive with festivals, starting with a thrilling jousting event that promises excitement and camaraderie for all participants. In the future, more festivals with special activities and quests will be added for free for players to enjoy. Some festivals may only happen at specific times during the in-game year.

On September 11th, the vibrant world of Mirthwood will come alive with festivals, starting with a thrilling jousting event that promises excitement and camaraderie for all participants. In the future, more festivals with special activities and quests will be added for free for players to enjoy. Some festivals may only happen at specific times during the in-game year. Seasonal Content: Mirthwood is set to embrace the spirit of the seasons with seasonal content updates, including Halloween and Christmas-themed events that offer exclusive rewards and activities.

Mirthwood is set to embrace the spirit of the seasons with seasonal content updates, including Halloween and Christmas-themed events that offer exclusive rewards and activities. More Stuff For All: Players can look forward to a wealth of new decorations, items, quests, and events, enriching the game's ever-expanding universe. Combat improvements are also on the horizon, with plans to introduce more weapons and enemies, providing fresh challenges and depth to gameplay.

Players can look forward to a wealth of new decorations, items, quests, and events, enriching the game's ever-expanding universe. Combat improvements are also on the horizon, with plans to introduce more weapons and enemies, providing fresh challenges and depth to gameplay. DLC and Free Content: Looking to the future, the developers are announcing that the game will receive both paid and additional free content updates in the months following the launch. Upcoming features, such as bug catching, world events, quests, and a museum, will be coming, as well as a treasure chest full of things yet to be shown. The team is eager to continue this journey alongside the community, steadfastly committed to delivering engaging content and updates that resonate with players' desires.

Mirthwood

Welcome to Mirthwood, an enchanting RPG life sim. Fleeing a continent swept with war your arrival in a new land provides a fresh start. Experience an immersive medieval fantasy world sandbox that allows you to choose who you want to be. Manage your own homestead, build a farm, plant and harvest crops, rear animals, and upgrade your facilities to craft items and gear. Build a peaceful life for your family and trade your goods from town to town. Mirthwood features a rich, fully realized world, with gorgeous hand-drawn graphics, immersive sound effects, and an original musical score. Explore an open world comprised of six diverse regions and three distinct towns, with much to discover – and uncover. Battle Storms, Winter, & Disease with survival-lite elements as you progress through a bewitching world.

Take up a sword or ready your bow in real-time combat, Mirthwood will pit you against a variety of enemies from Bandits to werewolves. Equip yourself with a collection of weapons, armor, and clothing. Level and specialize your character in your chosen combat class to improve your ability to survive the dangers of Bleakwood. Mirthwood's ecosystem makes organic stories possible. Face new situations and conditions generated by the living world. Embark on quests, encounter dynamic events across the world and investigate mysteries. Search for Rare & Epic Loot across the world and find new adventures along the way. Meet and befriend (or insult) townsfolk and NPCs across Mirthwood with a new Sims-style interaction system. Establish & Grow a Relationship with any NPC, unlock new social Interactions as your relationships grow, and even uncover quests and tasks. The other denizens of the Free Lands each have their own lives to lead and will go about their days and nights in a fully simulated world.

