Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bad Ridge Games, Mirthwood, V Publishing

Mirthwood Reveals New Post-Release Content Roadmap

V Publishing has revealed the full details of post-release content for Mirthwood with a brand new roadmap and extra details

Article Summary Bad Ridge Games and V Publishing reveal a detailed post-release roadmap for Mirthwood.

Monthly updates planned, starting with foundational polish and performance optimization in September.

Exciting features include fishing, companions, seasonal events, co-op multiplayer, and family creation.

The game is set to release on PC via Steam on September 11, 2024, with updates extending into 2025.

Indie game developer Bad Ridge Games and publisher V Publishing have released a new content roadmap for the game Mirthwood, with its release on the horizon. The team has basically confirmed they are looking to release content for at least the next six months and beyond, as they have a few releases set up starting almost immediately after the game comes out with an update to help polish the game up a bit. We'll then see monthly updates for the rest of the year, followed by additional content that will keep the game active beyond the initial release. We have more details about the content to come, and the roadmap they released, as the game is set to be released on PC via Steam on September 11, 2024.

Mirthwood Roadmap 2024-2025

Players can look forward to new features such as fishing, companions, seasonal content, and the ability to create families. Additionally, Mirthwood will introduce co-op multiplayer, allowing players to explore the world and complete quests with friends. From performance enhancements to immersive new features, Mirthwood will offer players more ways to explore, create, and enjoy their adventures.

September: Mirthwood gets a foundational polish with hotfixes, patches, performance optimization, Steam Achievements, and additional controller support.

Mirthwood gets a foundational polish with hotfixes, patches, performance optimization, Steam Achievements, and additional controller support. October: Fish Are Friends Update 1.1 introduces fishing, new Player Housing Upgrades, Companions, an NPC relationship tracker, and Social Actions.

Fish Are Friends Update 1.1 introduces fishing, new Player Housing Upgrades, Companions, an NPC relationship tracker, and Social Actions. November: Death and Taxes Update 1.2 brings new Funeral Events, Quests, Ailments, and Generated Quests.

Death and Taxes Update 1.2 brings new Funeral Events, Quests, Ailments, and Generated Quests. December: The Feast and Festivities Update 1.3 features timed festivals, seasonal content (Christmas), new World Events, crops, cooking recipes, and Steam Deck Verified Support.

The Feast and Festivities Update 1.3 features timed festivals, seasonal content (Christmas), new World Events, crops, cooking recipes, and Steam Deck Verified Support. Q1 2025: The Baby Boom Update adds marriage, dedicated ceremonies, player-created children, inherited abilities, and the option to play as your child upon your death.

The Baby Boom Update adds marriage, dedicated ceremonies, player-created children, inherited abilities, and the option to play as your child upon your death. Q2 2025 Onwards: Expansion and Community Update includes Co-op Multiplayer, Modding Support, Steam Workshop, and the first DLC expansion.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!