Mister Crimson Wins Red Bull Kumite London Street Fighter V Tourney

Red Bull Kumite London has crowned a new Street Fighter V champion, as Mister Crimson took the top title today. The tournament had some top players coming out on top with the Guilty Gear Strive Showcase having GO1, Samitto, Theory Fighter, Ken Deep, Shanks, Lost Soul, and FAB emerge victorious in their respective sets. Meanwhile, the team of iDom, Mister Crimson, BoltStrike, and Gachikun taking the top spots at the Street Fighter V Team Tournament on Saturday. But in the end, Crimson walked away with the title. We have the full rundown from Red Bull for you below!

On Saturday evening, the Street Fighter V Team Tournament took place. The players were randomly selected into four groups, with Group D, which consisted of iDom, Mister Crimson, BoltStrike, and Gachikun taking the victory. The single-elimination format gave way to hype-filled moments including the return of Bonchan's Sagat, the continuation of Punk and Mister Crimson's heated rivalry, and more. Red Bull Kumite London brought together 16 of the best Street Fighter V competitors from around the world to battle live for fans and ultimately crown Mister Crimson as the single champion. The final round saw Mister Crimson and iDom compete in the longest set of the night, pushing both to the limits of their play and finally putting all of their cards on the table. Mister Crimson took the first game with a rush of aggression, but iDom put the arena on silent when he answered back in the next match.

The finals set continued to be as close as possible every single round, with neither player willing to give anything away until the final game of the tournament. Mister Crimson was able to save himself from iDom's tournament point with a smart wakeup decision that turned the match in his favour. After applying a deadly mixup to iDom, he finally defeated his opponent and was officially crowned champion of Red Bull Kumite London 2021.

Mister Crimson, Red Bull Kumite Street Fighter V Champion, commented, "I've gotten better in one week then i have in months. iDom played so well. There was a lot of adaptation from both sides. Thanks to iDom and I hope we'll play again later."