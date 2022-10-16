MIX Next Showcase Will Reveal Multiple Titles On October 27th

Media Indie Exchange announced this past week that they will be hosting another MIX Next Showcase happening on October 27th. As it has been with previous showcases, this one will bring about a new set of announcements, trailers, gameplay, and more as they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the first one. So far, we know for certain that they will be presenting Publisher Spotlights featuring several comparing including Raw Fury, tinyBuild Games, Assemble Entertainment, and Akupara Games. As well as a presentation from Black Voices in Gaming immediately after the showcase. But, of course, they're keeping tight-lipped about everything before it happens next week. You can check out more about it below as we wait for next Thursday to roll around and reveal all.

The MIX Next Showcase will include new videos and updates from Devolver Digital, Humble Games, Thunderful, No More Robots, 505 Games, Critical Reflex, Dejobaan, Dread XP, Modern Wolf, New Blood Interactive, All In!, Crunching Koalas, Freedom Games, Graffiti Games, Hypetrain Digital, Merge, Neon Doctrine, Ravenage, Retrovibe, Those Awesome Guys, Wired Productions and more! Additional details on the showcase website. A teaser for The MIX Next Showcase is posted here.

For the first time, the stream will include spotlights from four outstanding publishers: Raw Fury, tinyBuild, Assemble Entertainment and Akupara Games immediately after the MIX Next Showcase. Each spotlight will present an inside look at these developers and teams and the amazing games they're planning for release in the coming months. The Publisher Spotlights kick off at noon Pacific on October 27 / 9 pm CET. A new installment of Black Voices in Gaming also airs October 27, starting at 1 pm Pacific. Black Voices in Gaming highlights Black voices in the gaming industry, dedicated exclusively to presenting games from Black developers, featuring Black protagonists, and conversations with these creators.