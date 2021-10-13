MLB 9 Innings 21 Celebrates The Game's Fifth Anniversary

Com2uS will be celebrating the fifth anniversary in the current version of MLB 9 Innings with some new content and an event to join in on. The game has done pretty well for itself over the years and, even though it features North American teams, it does have an international following for people who enjoy the game of baseball. So they're doing their best with the events we have listed below to give everyone who has supported it over the years a chance to enjoy themselves. If you want to enjoy the update and play along, you can download the game on the App Store and Google Play.

5th Anniversary Event: Starting tomorrow until October 31, MLB 9 Innings 21 players can play through the fifth anniversary event content for a chance to earn baseballs autographed by the Los Angeles Dodgers' first baseman and outfielder, Cody Bellinger. Players can complete weekly missions to enter to win the autographed baseballs.

Dice Event: Players will be able to collect game items as rewards, according to the number of laps they complete in the game. These completed laps can be used to upgrade team strategy. The Diamond Player Pack, which is considered the best item in the game, will also be given as a reward to users that complete 20 laps in total.

Check-In Event: Starting tomorrow until October 25, players will be able to participate in a special check-in event and win popular items simply by logging into the game. Additionally, players will be able to claim a "Free 5th Anniversary Package" where they will be able to select four items of their choice until October 31. Various benefits, such as the Ultimate Player Pack, Skill Reset Ticket, and Intermediate Grade Increase Ticket will also be available to claim.