What Are The Pokémon TCG Futsal Promo Cards?

The Pokémon TCG has just released the latest card in their ongoing Futsal Set with Scorbunny on the Ball. These UK-exclusive cards have become quite the enigma to collectors for a couple of reasons. Here's what this mini-set is and where these cards can be found.

The UK-exclusive GAME store entered into a partnership with the Pokémon TCG last year. On their website, they announced:

The FA have teamed up with Pokémon for an awesome collaboration that is sure to score with both Futsal and Pokémon fans alike. We are excited to announce that the Exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game cards are available at GAME! These highly collectible GAME Exclusive Pokémon cards, featuring fan-favourite Pokémon wearing the England national team football shirts.

Up until this week, the set included two released cards: Eevee on the Ball and Grookey on the Ball.

GAME then went on to announce the release of Scorbunny on the Ball:

The third Pokémon Futsal card to be revealed is Scorbunny. Add this high scoring Pokémon to your collection now. Don't forget to stay tuned to find out who will feature on the fourth and final card in this exclusive set. These rare cards will only be available with selected Pokémon Trading Card Game bundles online and a £15 minimum spend in stores. Collect all 4!

Now, that last bit leads to some of the confusion. Looking at the cards, you can see that they are numbered as such:

Eevee on the Ball: 2/5

Grookey on the Ball: 3/5

Scorbunny on the Ball: 4/5

The card confirmed to be 5/5 is the as-of-yet unreleased and unrevealed Sobble on the Ball.

So if there's only four total… what's the missing card?

Well, it's the mysterious Pikachu on the Ball (1/5) which has yet to be released. It was originally meant to be part of the Futsal set but separate from the GAME promotion. It was announced to be included in Pokémon kit bundles sent to selected applicants of The FA Pokémon Youth Futsal Programme for the 2020 – 2021 season. Registration was due by September 11, 2020. This makes the card quite exclusive, but it seems to have been impacted by the pandemic as it just doesn't exist yet. When and how it will show up, no one yet knows.

Currently, these cards are only available to those in England, but many buyers are reselling them online to international collectors. I've been able to get my hands on the three current cards myself, though it's not quite as cheap as if they'd been available in a local store. Funny to think how the current American promotional card is a reprint with a GAMESTOP logo haphazardly printed on the card as if someone is stamping them while half asleep. I'd much rather a Pikachu on the Controller.

And no, for those wondering, you absolutely shouldn't feel bad about not knowing what Futsal is.