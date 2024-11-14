Posted in: Com2uS, Video Games | Tagged: MLB Rivals

MLB Rivals Has Launched On Steamin Early Access

Baseball fans have a new game to play in the off season, as players MLB Rivals has beenlaunched on PC via Steam in Early Access

Article Summary MLB Rivals debuts on Steam in Early Access, offering PC fans a cross-play experience with mobile users.

Enjoy revamped graphics, 2024 Season Live Cards, and exclusive rewards on both mobile and PC.

Game features MLB team rosters, realistic motion-captures, and multiple gameplay modes.

Experience MLB excitement with quick, flexible play options, from Quick Play to Highlight Mode.

Com2uS has released a PC version of MLB Rivals on Steam today, as the game is currently in Early Access for baseball fans to try out. This is essentially the mobile game with a number of changes to work on PC platforms, as you'll be able to do cross-play with mobile players in several multiplayer modes, as well as several single-player options. Enjoy the trailer above as it's on Steam now.

MLB Rivals

MLB Rivals embodies two decades of baseball game production expertise and technology to showcase a stellar lineup of MLB stadiums and players with vibrant graphics, diverse content, and a unique chance to experience heart-stopping baseball games on the go. Players can hit the ground running by joining today to receive 3,000 Stars, a Team Selective Prime Pack, and a Signature Pack, plus the chance to earn even more exclusive rewards. Fans can also look forward to all-new, large-scale content updates and 2024 Season Live Cards, which feature the most up-to-date information on their favorite major league players. In celebration of the MLB World Tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, fans are invited to participate in a countdown event to the exciting Seoul Series. Players will have the chance to win essential items like the Prime Card Packs and Premium Scout Tickets for team development and play along during exclusive events like the First-Hit Prediction.

Authentic: Implemented the rosters of all 30 Major League Baseball teams and season schedules. Check out the Live system that reflects the actual stats of MLB players. Experience mobile baseball with improved graphics. As immersive as a computer game, this baseball game will completely pull you in! It's your turn to play in the big leagues! It's more realistic than ever, with motion capture of actual MLB player movements.

Implemented the rosters of all 30 Major League Baseball teams and season schedules. Check out the Live system that reflects the actual stats of MLB players. Experience mobile baseball with improved graphics. As immersive as a computer game, this baseball game will completely pull you in! It's your turn to play in the big leagues! It's more realistic than ever, with motion capture of actual MLB player movements. Gameplay: Features various game modes for you to enjoy. Hit home runs and lead your team to victory! Play games in Highlight Mode to only play in critical situations! Watch your epic moments again via the Replay system. Advance in the Major League Baseball Postseason and become the World Series Champion. Experience the fantastic world of baseball as you continue to play.

Features various game modes for you to enjoy. Hit home runs and lead your team to victory! Play games in Highlight Mode to only play in critical situations! Watch your epic moments again via the Replay system. Advance in the Major League Baseball Postseason and become the World Series Champion. Experience the fantastic world of baseball as you continue to play. Simple: Play whenever and wherever you want with easy accessibility. Switch between Quick Play, Highlight Play, and Full Play for flexible gameplay. Play with one hand in portrait mode as well as landscape mode for the best gameplay experience. Enjoy a thrilling Major League Baseball game in the palms of your hands.

