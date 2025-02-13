Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered Announced

Western gamers will get to experience Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered for the first time when it arrives this May

Article Summary Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered hits PC and Nintendo Switch on May 22.

Experience enhanced graphics, improved sound, and new UI features on modern platforms.

Join Earth Alliance, Z.A.F.T, or Archangel in story missions from Gundam SEED and Destiny.

Choose from 100+ mobile suits, enjoy new mechanics, and English localization for the first time.

Bandai Namco revealed this week that Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered will be coming out in the West this year. This is the first time Western gamers will be able to play the 2012 PlayStation Vita title without any hacks or special downloads; completely remastered from the original version with better graphics and sound and adapted to modern platforms. We have more details here and the trailer above as the title will be released on May 22 for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered

As a soldier in volatile times, players must choose from one of the three factions– Earth Alliance, Z.A.F.T, or Archangel to fight alongside in various story missions based on the series' iconic moments such as Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny as well as side stories including Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73: STARGAZER and more. With over 100 different mobile suits to choose from, players can tune their mechs to engage in thrilling, action-packed Gundam battles. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered will provide enhanced visuals as well as a redesigned UI catered for modern platforms, along with English localization for the first time. The remastered version retains the original title's gameplay while adding new game mechanics and quality-of-life features such as improved tuning, mission selection, and a newly added lock-on mode for a smoother, more accessible experience.

All Mobile Suits have been redesigned with high-resolution model textures. Unlock more Mobile Suits and missions from the main Mobile Suit Gundam SEED series, and battle into additional side stories from the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED universe. Strengthen your suits and weaponry in the redesigned UI menu. Tune your suits to match your playstyle as you embark on missions and take on stronger opponents! New lock-on modes and controller settings have been added for smoother gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!