Modiphius Entertainment Acquires Strato Minis Studio
Modiphius Entertainment announced this past week that they acquired Strato Minis Studio, owners of Hardwar, Retrobots, and Stratoyager.
Article Summary
- Modiphius Entertainment acquires Strato Minis Studio and its game lines.
- Hardwar to get a refreshed launch, with a free quickstart PDF and solo/co-op game.
- Reprint of Hardwar core rulebook to include previous Extended Hardware content.
- Chris Birch of Modiphius aims to bring Hardwar to a broader audience.
Modiphius Entertainment confirmed a new studio acquisition last week, as they now own Strato Minis Studio, who own Hardwar, Retrobots, and Stratoyager. While the major specifics weren't revealed, the team revealed they would produce a quickstart PDF, which would allow people to try Hardwar for free, as well as develop a solo/co-op game to let players tackle a procedurally generated campaign with a growing armored force. We have more from the press release this week for you below.
Modiphius Entertainment x Strato Minis Studio
Modiphius has exciting plans for the relaunch of the Hardwar line. The game will be released in waves, starting with a reprint of the core rulebook that will include the previous content from the Extended Hardware and No Heroes PDFs. This will be followed by a selection of Starter Sets, with the aim of getting new people playing in the universe and building anticipation for the future of Hardwar.
Modiphius co-founder Chris Birch has been a long-term fan of the 6mm sci-fi scale and sought out the Strato Minis Studio founders when he saw they were open to selling the game lines. He said: "Their team did an amazing job constructing a complex world of awesome looking mechs, tanks and fliers battling it out over a future earth. We're going to build on that world and bring it to a bigger audience."
Krzysztof Raczynski, co-founder of Strato Minis Studio, said: "I was really excited when I found out that Modiphius was interested in taking over future Hardwar development – it was always our dream to make the game mainstream, and I could not imagine a better publisher than Modiphius to undertake this job. With their portfolio of excellent games and IPs, Hardwar will be in a great place."
Hardwar is a hard sci-fi setting that uses an innovative system to recreate fast-paced tactical combat between mechs, armor, and air forces. It features straightforward rules allowing a mix of classic armoured warfare, with mechs, spacecraft, exotic experimental weapons, cybernetics, sentient combat swarms and ECM. In Hardwar, players can immerse themselves in a variety of roles, from starting a private security company or becoming a corporate commander delivering shareholders' demands to leading a revolutionary force, being a small-time dictator or a noble wasteland marshal charged with protecting farmsteads.