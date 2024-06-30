Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: Hardwar, Retrobots, Strato Minis Studio, Stratoyager.

Modiphius Entertainment Acquires Strato Minis Studio

Modiphius Entertainment announced this past week that they acquired Strato Minis Studio, owners of Hardwar, Retrobots, and Stratoyager.

Hardwar to get a refreshed launch, with a free quickstart PDF and solo/co-op game.

Reprint of Hardwar core rulebook to include previous Extended Hardware content.

Chris Birch of Modiphius aims to bring Hardwar to a broader audience.

Modiphius Entertainment confirmed a new studio acquisition last week, as they now own Strato Minis Studio, who own Hardwar, Retrobots, and Stratoyager. While the major specifics weren't revealed, the team revealed they would produce a quickstart PDF, which would allow people to try Hardwar for free, as well as develop a solo/co-op game to let players tackle a procedurally generated campaign with a growing armored force. We have more from the press release this week for you below.

Modiphius Entertainment x Strato Minis Studio

Modiphius has exciting plans for the relaunch of the Hardwar line. The game will be released in waves, starting with a reprint of the core rulebook that will include the previous content from the Extended Hardware and No Heroes PDFs. This will be followed by a selection of Starter Sets, with the aim of getting new people playing in the universe and building anticipation for the future of Hardwar.

Modiphius co-founder Chris Birch has been a long-term fan of the 6mm sci-fi scale and sought out the Strato Minis Studio founders when he saw they were open to selling the game lines. He said: "Their team did an amazing job constructing a complex world of awesome looking mechs, tanks and fliers battling it out over a future earth. We're going to build on that world and bring it to a bigger audience."

Krzysztof Raczynski, co-founder of Strato Minis Studio, said: "I was really excited when I found out that Modiphius was interested in taking over future Hardwar development – it was always our dream to make the game mainstream, and I could not imagine a better publisher than Modiphius to undertake this job. With their portfolio of excellent games and IPs, Hardwar will be in a great place."

Hardwar is a hard sci-fi setting that uses an innovative system to recreate fast-paced tactical combat between mechs, armor, and air forces. It features straightforward rules allowing a mix of classic armoured warfare, with mechs, spacecraft, exotic experimental weapons, cybernetics, sentient combat swarms and ECM. In Hardwar, players can immerse themselves in a variety of roles, from starting a private security company or becoming a corporate commander delivering shareholders' demands to leading a revolutionary force, being a small-time dictator or a noble wasteland marshal charged with protecting farmsteads.

