Modiphius Reveals Homeworld: Revelations & Legends Of Avallen

Modiphius Entertainment announced a pair of TTRPG releases as you can get quickstart rules for Homeworld: Revelations and the core rulebook for Legends of Avallen. The first of the two is free as it is a prelude to upcoming releases, serving as a guide to help get players started in the fully licensed Homeworld TTRPG. The latter, as you can tell, will be everything you need as the main rules of the series so you can start making your own Avallen adventures. We have details on both below.

In the 68-page Homeworld: Revelations Quickstart, you'll join an archaeological expedition as they set forth to uncover the secrets of the Khar-Toba, an ancient ship whose mysteries have been lost to time. But beware, you're not the only team headed towards her. The race is on! Complete starter rule set for Homeworld: Revelations 2d20 with plenty of hints and tips for new GMs.

A thrilling adventure leading a team of archaeologists into a thousand-year-old spaceship wreck to retrieve valuable artifacts.

Five pre-generated characters so you can pick up and play the game straight away.

Enjoy your first taste of the infinite possibilities of the Homeworld: Revelations universe.

Inspired by Celtic mythology in Roman Britain, Legends of Avallen takes you to a mystical island occupied by faithless invaders. For now, peace has been called, but it balances on a sword's edge as all seek to tame the Otherworld, a parallel realm home to fae, demons, dragons, and gods. On Avallen, the greatest legends rise from humble beginnings, and yours will be no different. The shepherd ordained as a Druid, the bard reborn as a Fae Touched, the thief who found glory as a Gladiator. What tales will be told of you? Will you mend the rifts between worlds, or delve into their depths for fame, fortune, and power? Quick character creation with deep character growth. Witness your humble townsperson rise into legend with 40 profession, martial, magic, and legendary ability schools.

Engaging mechanics that reward ingenuity. Setup allies in combat, uncover motivations in parleys, craft gear from slain monsters, and navigate risks on epic journeys.

An original ruleset that needs just a deck of regular playing cards. Get creative with your surroundings and work together with your friends to earn more cards for checks.

Extensive guides, tools, world lore, and a bestiary full of Celtic creatures to help Gamemasters craft their own unique quests.

Includes "Quest for the Sealing Stone," an introductory adventure that teaches your aspiring heroes the game rules as you play.