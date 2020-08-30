Modus Games Reveals Cris Tales Will Be Released This Fall

Modus Games revealed a brand new trailer for Cris Tales during Gamescom 2020, along with the news that it will be released this Fall. This was one of the more interesting titles we saw over the summer as it combined elements of several different RPG titles into a fun looking animated game. Now we know the game will be released on November 17th both physically and digitally on Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Stadia for $40. The game will also also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season. You can learn more about the game's main protagonist Crisbell, as well as two members of her party in JKR-721 and Zas in the latest trailer below.

Cris Tales is a gorgeous, indie love letter to classic JRPGs with a new perspective. Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future — all on one screen as you play! Beautifully hand-drawn 2D animations bring to life a world where your choices will change both the present and the future across more than 20 hours of gameplay. Inspired by timeless JRPGs like Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI, Valkyrie Profile, and modern classics like Bravely Default and Persona 5, meet and recruit a unique cast of teammates, challenge myriad enemies, and make your way through an expansive world. Peer into and learn from the past, decide on actions in the present, and alter the course of the future in ways that will reshape the world dynamically depending on the choices you make. Warp your enemies into the past or future, synchronize attacks for enhanced group abilities, and master the timing of attack and defense to go beyond your party's limits in combat. The Empress' plot to destroy the world is complex and layered. Use your wits and recruit powerful allies throughout the world to uncover and undo her multi-faceted web and make your way to the True Ending of this enchanting tale. Climb aboard an airship or boat and traverse this handcrafted, dark fairytale world. From the shining kingdom of Crystallis to the slums of Vinez, discover each unique location and shape its future.