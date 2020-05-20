MomoCon Releases Full Schedule Of Their Digital Event

This morning, the organizers of MomoCon revealed their entire schedule for their online version of the event from May 21st-24th, 2020. After COVID-19 forced them to change their plans to a digital event, they rebranded the 2020 activities as "MomoConline" and set up a full programming guide for the next three days. This includes an appearance from acclaimed game director SUDA51 (No More Heroes, Let It Die) as he will talk about his favorite games of 2019 and reflect on the anniversaries of his own creations on Saturday. As well as an appearance from Fumihiko Yasuda (Nioh, Ninja Gaiden II) who will share his journey as director through both Nioh titles on Friday. You can read more about the schedule below, and check out a full listing here.

Hiroshi Matsuyama joins MomoCon's star-studded panel lineup. Channel Frederator presents a live recording of the Pizza Party Podcast starring RebelTaxi, a keynote address by CEO Fred Seibert, and panels on the future of YouTube, what it's like being an animator online, and how to make a career on the internet. Dan Salvato, the mind behind the deceptively haunting Doki Doki Literature Club, will share what inspires him as a game developer on Friday May 22 at 10 PM EST. Hear about the subtle elements in his favorite games flying under the radar for many players. Throughout the show, fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons can visit both MomoCon Islands to trade items, participate in fan events, and acquire official MomoCon apparel in-game. throughout the event and beyond. By sharing the full list of vendors and artists who had planned to exhibit at MomoCon 2020, organizers encourage fans to support and patronize these businesses in these difficult times. There will even be a virtual exhibit hall available with vendors starting May 21. MomoCon's rich tradition of tabletop gaming lives on through Board Game Arena, where players can schedule sessions with dedicated tabletop gaming teachers all weekend. MomoConline also invites attendees to join the official Discord, featuring exclusive giveaways throughout the weekend while serving as a social space for fans during MomoConline's panels, events, and livestreams. In solidarity with the artists and small businesses making fan culture so vibrant, MomoConline will promote displaced vendors on Twitter and Facebook "Entertainment fans and artists the world over face unprecedented challenges in 2020," said Chris Stuckey, co-founder, MomoCon. "While MomoCon will return to the Georgia World Congress Center for Memorial Day weekend in 2021, we have a duty to bring people together in these times of isolation. Please look forward to guest appearances, fan events, panels, and cosplay at MomoConline all weekend long!"