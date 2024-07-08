Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Guzzlord, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2024
Guzzlord Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Inbound Event
Defeat Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids using these counters during the Inbound from Ultra Space event leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2024.
Article Summary
- Conquer Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids with top Fairy and Dragon counters.
- Discover optimal Shadow, Mega, and regular Pokémon to defeat Guzzlord.
- Learn the Circle Lock Technique for catching Guzzlord post-raid.
- Shiny Guzzlord rates and perfect 100% IV stats detailed for Trainers.
The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids, while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Guzzlord, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Guzzlord Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Guzzlord counters as such:
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Alakazam: Counter, Dazzling Gleam
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Guzzlord with efficiency.
- Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam
- Zacian: Quick Attack, Play Rough
- Primarina: Charm, Moonblast
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Nature's Madness
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Sylveon: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend
- Galarian Rapidash: Fairy Wind, Play Rough
- Beartic: Charm, Play Rough
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Guzzlord can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. You may be able to defeat Guzzlord by yourself if you exclusively use Fairy-types due to its double-weakness, but it will be a difficult battle. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Tier Five Raid Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Guzzlord will have a CP of 1650 in normal weather conditions and 2062 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.