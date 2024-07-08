Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Guzzlord, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2024

Guzzlord Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Inbound Event

Defeat Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids using these counters during the Inbound from Ultra Space event leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

Article Summary Conquer Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids with top Fairy and Dragon counters.

Discover optimal Shadow, Mega, and regular Pokémon to defeat Guzzlord.

Learn the Circle Lock Technique for catching Guzzlord post-raid.

Shiny Guzzlord rates and perfect 100% IV stats detailed for Trainers.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids, while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Guzzlord, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Guzzlord Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Guzzlord counters as such:

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Dazzling Gleam

Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness

Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Guzzlord with efficiency.

Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam

Zacian: Quick Attack, Play Rough

Primarina: Charm, Moonblast

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Nature's Madness

Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Sylveon: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Galarian Rapidash: Fairy Wind, Play Rough

Beartic: Charm, Play Rough

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Guzzlord can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. You may be able to defeat Guzzlord by yourself if you exclusively use Fairy-types due to its double-weakness, but it will be a difficult battle. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Tier Five Raid Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Guzzlord will have a CP of 1650 in normal weather conditions and 2062 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

