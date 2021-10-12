Moncage Is Coming To PC & Mobile In Mid-November

Developer Optillusion and publisher XD Inc. revealed that they will be relating Moncage on both PC and mobile devices in mid-November. This is one of those games that will mess with your head a little but in a good way, as you explore parallel worlds through an endless cube of possibilities. This is a puzzler from the Twilight Zone in all the good ways. Moncage will be released on November 16th, 2021, as it is currently up for both wishlists and pre-orders.

Moncage is a mysterious cube that connects parallel worlds through mind-boggling optical illusions. Each side of the cube houses a dynamic world with hidden connections to the others; the player must carefully manipulate the cube and find the possible connections and interactions between objects across multiple sides to decrypt the puzzles. Whether that's illuminating a lamppost by aligning it with the moon, or tipping a scale on one side to cycle through day and night on another – each scene is filled with evocative puzzles that connect to its surroundings from unique perspectives and in mesmerizing ways.

From peeking into an abandoned factory, a secluded island, or an empty nursing home, the player is invited to think outside the cube while searching for clues from within. Set over the course of more than 60 interactive puzzles across 50 scenes, the secrets of Moncage begin to unravel as fragmented pieces fall into – or out of – unexpected places. Also nested in obscure corners of the scenes are a collection of photos that, upon recovery, reveal an ambiguous story about a young boy and his father.