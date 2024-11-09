Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Another Axiom, Gorilla Tag

Monke Blocks Has Returned To Gorilla Tag This Weekend

Gorilla Tag players who missed playing with the sandbox mode known as Monke Blocks can celebrate, as the devs brought it back

Indie game developer and publisher Another Axiom has brought back a popular mode to Gorilla Tag this weekend, as players can once again play Monke Blocks. The mode was added to the game earlier this year as a bit of a sandbox mode and proved to be very popular, but it was a limited-time thing that people started requesting once it was gone. Well, now it has returned with a ton of new information on how it runs, which we have from the devs below.

Gorilla Tag – Monke Blocks

Snap-together, endless building blocks: Gorilla Tag players physically grab the Monke Blocks and snap them into place. Monke Blocks prioritizes supporting massive numbers of blocks to allow maximum creativity.

Gorilla Tag players physically grab the Monke Blocks and snap them into place. Monke Blocks prioritizes supporting massive numbers of blocks to allow maximum creativity. Shrink, build, and play together: While some players are busy constructing the miniature worlds with the blocks, other players can simultaneously shrink down and play on what is being built.

While some players are busy constructing the miniature worlds with the blocks, other players can simultaneously shrink down and play on what is being built. Blocks on demand, piece dispensers and recyclers: The Monke Blocks Zone will be surrounded by repopulating shelves and conveyors full of pieces that will allow players the freedom to get more blocks of the type they want to use. Players can recycle pieces they don't need.

The Monke Blocks Zone will be surrounded by repopulating shelves and conveyors full of pieces that will allow players the freedom to get more blocks of the type they want to use. Players can recycle pieces they don't need. Saving and restoring builds: Players will be able to save the state of their Monke Blocks builds using the Scanning Station in the Monke Blocks Zone. Players can scan the current state of the blocks into 1 of 3 scan slots. They can then continue building from where they left off by selecting which scan they want and creating a new private room.

Players will be able to save the state of their Monke Blocks builds using the Scanning Station in the Monke Blocks Zone. Players can scan the current state of the blocks into 1 of 3 scan slots. They can then continue building from where they left off by selecting which scan they want and creating a new private room. Premium-Themed Sets: Special sets of blocks will be purchasable with virtual currency. These sets can contain new decorative pieces, new functional pieces, and on-theme skins for existing pieces.

Special sets of blocks will be purchasable with virtual currency. These sets can contain new decorative pieces, new functional pieces, and on-theme skins for existing pieces. The first set will include pieces to build a Medieval Castle that will be purchased with virtual currency.

Some of the special pieces in this set include a drawbridge, a launcher, interactive trap doors and more!

We're going to price these special sets at 6000 SR.

Sharing Purchased Sets: When one player in a room owns a purchasable set, the blocks in that set will be available to every player in that room as long as the owner of that set remains in the room. When that player leaves the room, other players can no longer get more pieces from the premium set. If a player saves a build with pieces from a set they don't own, that saved build will fall back to pieces from the basic set where needed.

When one player in a room owns a purchasable set, the blocks in that set will be available to every player in that room as long as the owner of that set remains in the room. When that player leaves the room, other players can no longer get more pieces from the premium set. If a player saves a build with pieces from a set they don't own, that saved build will fall back to pieces from the basic set where needed. Private building in public Rooms: The Monke Blocks area will have a large Shared Building Area surrounded by smaller Private Plots. Any player in the room can build in the Shared Building Area. Players in public rooms can claim a Private Plot and what they build there cannot be torn down by other players.

The Monke Blocks area will have a large Shared Building Area surrounded by smaller Private Plots. Any player in the room can build in the Shared Building Area. Players in public rooms can claim a Private Plot and what they build there cannot be torn down by other players. Core blocks: Walls, floors, doorways, columns, platforms, etc. These are the basic snappable pieces that players will use to bring their creations to life.

Walls, floors, doorways, columns, platforms, etc. These are the basic snappable pieces that players will use to bring their creations to life. Decorative pieces: More intricate pieces like slides, statues, and trees will allow players to bring more personality into their builds.

More intricate pieces like slides, statues, and trees will allow players to bring more personality into their builds. Functional pieces: Pieces that do something! Rope swings, opening doors, wind volumes, a monke-launching ballista, etc. These pieces help bring builds to life. We'll be adding more of these over time!

Pieces that do something! Rope swings, opening doors, wind volumes, a monke-launching ballista, etc. These pieces help bring builds to life. We'll be adding more of these over time! Terrain Pieces: Monke Blocks will allow players to create terrain variation by snapping down large chunk pieces.

Monke Blocks will allow players to create terrain variation by snapping down large chunk pieces. Arm-shelves for carrying pieces: When in the Monke Blocks area players will have a small snappable shelf equipped to each arm. Players can snap stacks of pieces onto their forearm shelves and carry them all at once to where they are currently building.

