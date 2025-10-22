Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Monolith: Rogue TD, Progress Check, Tate Multimedia

Monolith: Rogue TD Receives New Details With Reveal Trailer

Check out the new reveal trailer for the newly renamed Monolith: Rogue TD, as the game heads into a totally different direction

Article Summary Monolith: Rogue TD gets a new reveal trailer and fresh gameplay details from Progress Check and Tate Multimedia.

Take on the role of a villain, summoning towers and conquering procedurally generated worlds in each run.

Three tower types, six attack styles, and shifting battlefields offer strategic depth and replayability.

Face unique defenders and bosses, pick randomized upgrades, and adapt to escalating challenges every attempt.

Indie game developer Progress Check and publisher Tate Multimedia have revealed new details and a trailer for the newly renamed Monolith: Rogue TD. Originally known as Wandering Monolith: Rogue TD, it looks like the team decided to take a pivot and change up some of the ways the roguelike tower defense titler now plays. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we now wait for the to give us a better idea of when they plan on releasing it.

Monolith: Rogue TD

Play as an all-powerful villain in Monolith. Summon towers to defend yourself from waves of enemies as you reshape and conquer procedurally generated worlds in your own villainous image. Be prepared as you arrive on new worlds, that every choice you make is met with unique challenges from those that oppose you, attack paths stretch and split, terrain rises and falls, and strange structures alter the flow of battle. The Monolith will capture no two worlds in the same way.

With three tower types and six unique attack styles, strategize and place your underling towers on the map as efficiently as possible in your bid to conquer the world. Pair them up for maximum coverage and utilize the ever-changing, varied terrain to your benefit. Fight back against those who are defending their worlds. Each one of these do-gooders has distinct defenses and abilities to try and protect their land from you. Face off against defiant bosses that will be deployed to slow your corruption from taking over the land.

Summon Towers – Deploy three tower types and six unique attack styles as your loyal minions lay waste to the opposition.

– Deploy three tower types and six unique attack styles as your loyal minions lay waste to the opposition. Expand the Board – Reshape the battlefield each day as terrain shifts, paths split, and strange structures emerge to challenge your strategy.

– Reshape the battlefield each day as terrain shifts, paths split, and strange structures emerge to challenge your strategy. Defend Your Core – The forces of good will stop at nothing. Face off against desperate defenders and powerful bosses determined to purge your corruption.

– The forces of good will stop at nothing. Face off against desperate defenders and powerful bosses determined to purge your corruption. Pick Upgrades – Forge your own deck of upgrades from randomized pools. Enhance your towers, your core, and your potential for devastation.

– Forge your own deck of upgrades from randomized pools. Enhance your towers, your core, and your potential for devastation. Conquer Again – Procedural worlds, adaptive enemies, and escalating difficulty make each run a fresh opportunity for domination.

