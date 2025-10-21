Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Netflix, Tabletop | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, monopoly, Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters

Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters Announced For Pre-Order

KPop Demon Hunters will be getting its own version of Monopoly Deal, as the game is up for pre-order across a few retail locations

Article Summary Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters launches as a fast-paced card game inspired by the Netflix film.

Help HUNTR/X band members collect items and prepare for their biggest KPop concert event yet.

New action cards let players go viral, face spicy challenges, and outsmart rivals with strategy.

Available for pre-order now at major retailers, with official release set for January 2026.

Hasbro and Netflix have formed a new partnership to bring two properties together, as pre-orders have started for Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters. As you probably already suspect from the name, this is going to be a version of the popular card game, only a lot of the elements have been changed to match the TV series with the theme of you preparing for a major concert. We have the finer details about the title below, as it's up for pre-order across Amazon, Target, and Walmart, set to be released in January 2026.

Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters

HUNTR/X is gearing up for their biggest concert yet, and they need their fans to make it happen! Collect item cards featuring the objects Rumi, Mira, and Zoey need to pull off the show and seal the Honmoon. This Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters card game combines the fast action of the Monopoly Deal game with characters and themes from the hit Netflix film. Use action cards to go viral, take on the spicy challenge, deploy Bobby to watch out for trouble, and more. On your turn, draw and play cards to build your collection, add fan cards to your personal Fan Club, and use them to pay other players who go after you. The first player to complete 3 different item sets wins. This exciting family card game for kids and adults can be played in about 15 minutes, making it a great option for quick fun anytime.

In Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters, players help the band HUNTR/X prepare for their biggest concert ever. Collect item cards featuring the objects Rumi, Mira, and Zoey need to pull off the show and seal the Honmoon. Use action cards to go viral, take on the spicy challenge, and deploy Bobby to watch out for trouble. Be the first to complete three different item sets to win.

Combines the classic Monopoly Deal game with the popular KPop Demon Hunters theme

Features characters and items from the wildly popular Netflix film

Fast-paced gameplay, perfect for quick fun anytime

Action cards add excitement and strategy

Great for families and fans of all ages

