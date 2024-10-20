Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: marvel, monopoly, Monopoly GO!, Scopely

Monopoly GO! Releases Behind-The-Scenes Video About Marvel Collab

Check out the latest video for Monopoly GO! as the team goes a little more in-depth about how they managed to do a Marvel collaboration

Scopely has released a new video for the game Monopoly GO! that gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the collaboration with Marvel came about. This is basically a chat with the team about some of the work that goes into making this particular version of the classic real estate board game come to life while also discussing how they got Marvel on board with having several of its characters added to the mobile title. Its a pretty fascinating take on their partnership with the brand. Enjoy the video, as the collaboration is still happening right now.

Monopoly GO! x Marvel

In this fantastical new experience, Dr. Lizzie Bell, lead inventor of Monopoly GO!, accidentally unearths a portal welcoming iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, and the Avengers into this new world. Starting today, players will have the chance to collect 20 special sticker sets brimming with nostalgia and creativity. Stickers can be traded with fellow Monopoly GO! players to share the joy of Marvel characters and storylines with friends and players around the world. New events and rewards will roll through December 5, transforming the Monopoly GO! universe with the power of Marvel Super Heroes.

A thrilling new version of the popular Tycoon Racers event will transport players to a theme park bumper car attraction, with cars inspired by Marvel heroes like Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, and Iron Man. Amazing Partners Event: Team up with another player to construct a Marvel-themed statue in the center of your board, adding a monumental tribute to your gameplay experience.

Team up with another player to construct a Marvel-themed statue in the center of your board, adding a monumental tribute to your gameplay experience. Guardians of the Galaxy Treasures Event: Embark on a cosmic adventure in a special dig-themed event where players will uncover relics, treasures, and items related to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

