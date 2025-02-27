Posted in: Board Games, Games, Pokémon, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly: Pokémon Edition, pokemon

Monopoly: Pokémon Edition Announced For National Pokémon Day

Another announcement from National Pokémon Day comes from tabletop gaming, as Monopoly: Pokémon Edition has been released

Article Summary Monopoly: Pokémon Edition lets players become Trainers exploring vibrant Pokémon locations.

Catch 48 Pokémon types, using Poké Balls as currency in this thrilling tabletop adventure.

Select from Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, or Pikachu to navigate forests, cities, and gyms.

Adventure and Challenge cards add battling, rivalries, and excitement to every game.

The Op Games made a special reveal for National Pokémon Day, as the iconic characters arrive for a special edition of Monopoly. Right now, you can snag a copy of Monopoly: Pokémon Edition, as up to four players take on the role of Trainers, running around the board collecting different Pokémon in a very Kids' Monopoly way. We have more details below, as it's currently on sale via Walmart, Target, and Amazon for $25.

Monopoly: Pokémon Edition

Race to catch the wild Pokémon! The Monopoly: Pokémon Edition game combines classic Monopoly gameplay with thrilling Pokémon-catching action. Play as a Pokémon Trainer, adventuring through a vast land with a Pokémon partner. In this fun kids game, Properties are vibrant locations, and Poké Balls replace money. Players explore locations, catch different types of wild Pokémon to add to their tracker mat, and battle rival Trainers to collect Poké balls. Be the first Trainer to complete their tracker mat or the last Trainer with Poké balls to win!

Race To Catch Pokémon: Go on an exciting Pokémon-catching adventure with family and friends in this Monopoly: Pokémon Edition game, featuring locations and characters inspired by the Pokémon franchise

Become a Pokémon Trainer: In this version of the Monopoly game, Properties are locations to explore for Pokémon, and Poké Balls replace Monopoly money. Playing as a Trainer, race to control and explore locations

Four Pokémon Character Moves: Pick a partner! Choose from 4 adorable plastic Pokémon tokens: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Pikachu

48 Different Pokémon To Catch: Players try to catch eight different types of Pokémon and add them to their tracker mat. The first Trainer to collect one of each type OR the last one with Poké balls wins

Explore Wild Locations & Battle Rivals: Take control of locations, from forests to cities to gyms. A player who lands on a controlled location can either explore it or battle its owner to try and take over that territory

Take On Adventures & Challenges: With an Adventure card, a Trainer might acquire locations from rivals, collect Pokémon, and more! Challenge cards can spark Trainer battles or lend players an edge

