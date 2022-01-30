Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Beerus vs. Champa

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

You know one thing I've always loved about Dragon Ball? From O.G. to Z to Super, Akira Toriyama constantly plays against expectation with his design. He has had villains that were traditionally intimidating in appearance, but he's also shown powerful warriors to have bodies like Champa, who looks like if Beerus had his metabolism wished away with the Super Dragon Balls. Then, there is Botamo, a huge, pantless bear in a red t-shirt who is clearly designed as a Winnie the Pooh parody. Botamo is one of the most powerful warriors in Universe 6 even though he looks like… that. This idea of subverting what we think is a symbol for power — big muscles, hulking bodies, that kind of thing — is an idea Toriyama infuses through the story in many different ways. Think of Frieza's transformations. His second form is huge. His third form, bigger. Finally, he debuts his fourth (and at the time, final) form which is smaller, sleeker, leaving the warriors less intimidated… and how wrong they were! Toriyama would later continue to do this with Buu in multiple ways as well, subverting expectations with the initial chubby and cheerful design and then again when the most powerful form ends up being the diminutive "Kid" Buu.

