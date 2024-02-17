Posted in: Card Games, Games, Hasbro, NBA, Tabletop | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly Prizm: NBA

Monopoly Prizm: NBA 2nd Edition To Launch This Sunday

Hasbro has revealed details abotu Monopoly Prizm: NBA 2nd Edition this weekend, set to launch in retail this Sunday for All-Star Weekend.

Article Summary Hasbro to launch Monopoly Prizm: NBA 2nd Edition for All-Star Weekend.

New set features 2023-24 season players and is compatible with the first edition.

Monopoly Prizm board game lets players draft teams and win points in NBA Games.

Booster Box includes 24 extra Panini Prizm NBA cards with rare Monopoly parallels.

Hasbro revealed during NBA All-Star Weekend that they will release Monopoly Prizm: NBA 2nd Edition this Sunday as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend. This new edition will capitalize on the original launch from last year with a new set of cards featuring players from the 2023-2024 season. The cards are designed to both be a stand-alone version and a way to enhance the previous edition, as you'll be able to snag the main set and a booster box. We have more details on both releases for you below as they ill launch tomorrow exclusively to Target.

Monopoly Prizm: NBA 2nd Edition Board Game

Collect, trade, and compete in the Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition 2nd Edition Board Game with 2023-24 Panini NBA trading cards! In this version of the Monopoly game, players use the Panini cards to draft their own team of 4 NBA players. Then, instead of buying Properties, they try to take control of NBA Games and collect points from opponents who land on them. To earn more points, players reveal and compare the stats on their Panini cards when they compete in Playmaker challenges and NBA Award contests. They can also use the Panini cards to trade NBA players or draft new ones. At the end of the game, the player with the most points wins! Looking for a fun game for Family Game Night or cool gift for kids or collectors? This strategy board game for kids and adults who love basketball is a slam dunk!

Monopoly Prizm: 2023-24 NBA Trading Cards Booster Box

Collect even more with the Monopoly Prizm: 2023-24 NBA Trading Cards Booster Box! It includes 24 additional Panini Prizm NBA trading cards, designed for use with the Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition board games. Add these Prizm cards to the games to expand their draft pools with more NBA stars or collect them. Look for randomly inserted Monopoly Prizm parallels and ultra-rare Monopoly Money Blast and Millionaire Black Prizm cards! If using the Panini Prizm cards in the Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition board games, players can draft and trade NBA Players to build a team, and then compete against opponents by comparing NBA Player Ratings and Stats. Searching for baller gifts for kids or collectors? This booster box of Monopoly Prizm: 2023-24 NBA Trading Cards for kids and adults is a slam dunk!

