Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Set For 2021

Milestone, Feld Entertainment, Inc., and Koch Media will release Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 in 2021. The trio of companies revealed that the game will officially be coming out on March 11th, 2021, and will have a few new additions to the game that help improve on the last. We know for a pact it will be on PC, and most likely the Xbox Series X and PS5, but no word on any other consoles. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer for the game as well.

A first for the franchise, a brand-new Career Mode structure will allow players to start their path from the Supercross Futures and climb the ladders to reach the 250SX and 450SX categories, where they will need to challenge the biggest number of Pro riders ever in franchise history. In the new Career Mode, the performance of each rider is affected by his skills that can be upgraded and managed thanks to a new skill tree system. Skill points are gained by racing, joining special events, completing trainings and fulfilling the Journal, which is a series of special objectives to show who is the best.

Inspired by the beautiful landscapes of Maine Islands, the new Compound is a place to roam free in Solo and Co-Op game modes or race against friends on the many tracks available. On this gorgeous island, there will be a lot of challenges and collectibles to discover! A beloved community feature, the Track Editor, is back with more customization modules, directly created from 2020 Official Tracks. New cosmetic customization options to express creativity and boost realism include Tuff Blox, Starting Gate structures, Finish Line structures and Leader Pillars. As always in the franchise, players will be able to customize their riders with tons of content, thanks to more than 110 official brands for cosmetic and performance customizations for both rider and bike. Also, the Online Mode guarantees a lag-free and engaging Multiplayer experience thanks to Dedicated Servers and Race Director Mode.