Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Announced

Milestone and Feld Motor Sports officially announced Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 is on the way. Due to be released on March 9th, 2023, this latest incarnation of the series will come with eight game modes, a revised AI, all-new physics, and new riding settings. All of these have been integrated to give you the most realistic yet approachable experience so that it feels like you're a part of the sport without having to learn every little detail there is to riding a bike. There are also going to be new Supercross Park and Rhythm Attack game modes for fun, as well as console cross-play and an online ranking system, along with a robust multiplayer system. We have the official rundown from the team about this game and the latest trailer below.

"Seven-time Supercross champion Jeremy McGrath will coach players through a renewed career mode featuring the sport's official riders and tracks. From the search for the first sponsors in the 250SX Futures Class to dueling 450SX Class Championship rivals, players will climb the ladder from beginner to pro in the most realistic and interactive way. The journey to glory starts in the Supercross Academy, where the "King of Supercross" will guide players on a variety of tutorials and challenges to ease the learning curve and speed-up progression. These will help newcomers take their first steps in the Supercross world, whereas expert players will be able to unlock their full potential. Several new tools and settings will allow complete customization of riding aids (e.g., auto steering, auto brakes, auto throttle, etc.) and bike set-ups, letting players prepare for the most competitive off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet."

"Among these tools, the skill tree will give players the chance to personalize their riders' abilities and design their very own riding style that best suits their ability. Moreover, mental and physical health will play a major role in the improved Rider Shape System. Recovering from injuries and poor performances will be key to keeping riders in peak condition and achieving the best results. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 also features the Supercross Park, a massive free-roaming environment with five different areas to discover solo or with friends. Here, players can take a break from the pressure of the competition, recover from injuries, and train under the guidance of coach McGrath. Players can also simply enjoy their bikes by riding across original tracks, huge jumps, and lots of hidden zones that are waiting to be explored. Thrill seekers will also love Rhythm Attack, a new head-to-head mode allowing players to compete in quick 1v1 shootout races on a straight Rhythm section where skills and speed are the name of the game. Also, to decide who the king of the couch really is, split-screen mode is back, igniting the local competition with friends."

"Two new additions to multiplayer will enhance the competition. Full cross-play will enable online matchmaking across every console system while a new ranking system will constantly track online accomplishments, pushing players to go beyond their limits to get to the top. Finally, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 will allow players to fully unleash their creativity and customize their own personal journey in the Supercross world. Choosing from a wide range of design options, with complete helmet and track editors, riders can express their style and share their creations online and across all platforms."