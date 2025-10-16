Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Malzeno, Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Reveals New Elder Dragon Malzeno Event

Monster Hunter Now sees a new beast rear their head, as the Elder Dragon Malzeno arrives in a new event happening next week

Article Summary Monster Hunter Now introduces Elder Dragon Malzeno in a special Autumn event from Oct 20 to Nov 22.

Event features Malzeno-exclusive hunts, no cooldowns, and increased Elder Dragon Interceptions.

Players can earn unique Malzeno armor, weapon upgrades, exclusive stickers, and medals during this event.

Expanded hunting range and double gathering rewards make this event ideal for fast Monster Hunter Now progression.

Niantic has launched a new event in Monster Hunter Now for Autumn, as players will see the rise of Elder Dragon Malzeno in the game. The event will kick off on October 20 and run all the way until November 22, bringing this brand new beast to the lands with new weapsons, armor, and other additions to snag. We have the dev notes below, as you can read the finer details in their latest blog.

Monster Hunter Now – Elder Dragon Malzeno Autumn Event

A dragon covered with elegant silver scales. It uses the Qurio to drain the life energy of other living creatures, creeping around at night and attacking its prey from behind. It appears almost regal to start with, but after draining enough energy, it can turn a violent, fresh-blood crimson. This form is known as the "Bloodening" and is widely feared.

By purchasing an event ticket, you'll enjoy the following benefits: No cooldown after joining Elder Dragon Interceptions or Hunt-a-thons, and Elder Dragon Interceptions will feature only Malzeno, giving you far more chances to slay it. On top of that, you can earn special rewards such as exclusive layered equipment inspired by Malzeno and an exclusive Autumn Hunt 2025 sticker.

Special Rewards and Equipment – Malzeno Motif layered equipment and MH Now Autumn Hunt 2025 sticker upon purchase.

Malzeno Motif layered equipment and MH Now Autumn Hunt 2025 sticker upon purchase. Autumn Hunt 2025 Quest – Limited-time quest: Autumn Hunt 2025. By slaying or repelling Malzeno in the Autumn Hunt 2025 quest, Hunters will receive an exclusive hunter medal, exclusive guild card background, Weapon Refining Parts, Armor Refining Parts and Malzeno Materials.

Limited-time quest: Autumn Hunt 2025. By slaying or repelling Malzeno in the Autumn Hunt 2025 quest, Hunters will receive an exclusive hunter medal, exclusive guild card background, Weapon Refining Parts, Armor Refining Parts and Malzeno Materials. More Malzeno – Only Malzeno will appear in Elder Dragon Interceptions.

Only Malzeno will appear in Elder Dragon Interceptions. Effective Elder Dragon Interceptions – No cooldowns after joining Elder Dragon Interceptions or Hunt-a-thons. Additionally, Elder Dragon Interceptions will occur more frequently at points where Elder Dragon Interceptions and Hunt-a-thons usually occur.

No cooldowns after joining Elder Dragon Interceptions or Hunt-a-thons. Additionally, Elder Dragon Interceptions will occur more frequently at points where Elder Dragon Interceptions and Hunt-a-thons usually occur. Happy Hunting – Expanded access range by 50% at all times, and double the materials from slaying small monsters and from gathering points.

