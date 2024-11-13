Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter | Tagged: Monster Hunter Outlanders, TiMi Studio Group

Monster Hunter Outlanders Releases First Developer Diary

Check out the first dev eloper diary video for Monster Hunter Outlanders as the game was barely announced yesterday night

Article Summary Discover Monster Hunter Outlanders in a new developer diary video released after its recent announcement.

Explore the open-world survival game set in the Monster Hunter universe with a studio tour and interviews.

Experience solo or party hunting in rich regions with craftable gear and tools in this new mobile game.

Producer Dong Huang promises authentic hunting in an expansive world with trending social systems.

After being announced last night, TiMi Studio Group, in partnership with Capcom, has released a brand new developer diary for Monster Hunter Outlanders. The team didn't really say much about the game when it was announced, as you can see from the info that was released. This new developer diary gives a little more insight, but it doesn't change much about information for the game. We're basically getting a studio tour with a brief glimpse of what they're working on, as well as interviews with the team about the kind of game they're making as they stay true to the franchise while making a new title. Enjoy the video above as we continue to sit back and wait for more information to be released.

Monster Hunter Outlanders

Originally released in 2004, Monster Hunter popularized giant monster co-op hunting and has grown into a big hit with players worldwide. Apart from other mobile games in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Outlanders is an Open-World Survival game set in the Monster Hunter universe. By combining these three elements, we aim to create a mobile game that allows players to enjoy the Monster Hunter experience with friends anytime and anywhere.

Explore and survive unique regions of an open-world map featuring natural environments, ecosystems, and monsters.

Craft and build individualized gear and tools.

Partake in the traditional hunting experience, where you can play solo or join a hunting party of up to four.

"It's time for mobile players to fully enjoy what makes Monster Hunter one of the most beloved franchises in gaming," said TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang. "Monster Hunter Outlanders not only offers players an authentic hunting experience, but it does it in a massive open world featuring the community and social systems players are looking for today."

