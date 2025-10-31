Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Video Games | Tagged: monster hunter stories, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Dropped a New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, as we get a better look at the story to come

Article Summary Capcom drops a new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, unveiling major story elements.

Azuria and Vermeil clash over the prophecy of twin Rathalos, threatening both kingdoms with catastrophe.

The protagonist seeks to unravel the Crystal Encroachment endangering monster habitats worldwide.

Meet new companions, explore remote villages, and battle legendary monsters like Elder Dragon Yama Tsukami.

Capcom has released a new expanded trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, as we find out more about the story for this latest entry into the RPG series. The team has basically opened the door on this new tale, providing context to the oncoming strife between two kingdoms over the discovery of twin Rathalos, giving way to doom from a prophecy. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be released on March 13, 2026.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Azuria and Vermeil: two countries, on a path to destruction. When all hope seems lost, an egg is found. Inside is a Rathalos, a species thought to be extinct. But this quavering light of hope is quickly extinguished, giving way to the darkness of despair. Born from the egg is not a single Rathalos, but twins, bearing the Skyscale marking that hearkens back to the disastrous civil war of 200 years prior. The natural world teeters on the verge of destruction, with countless monster species facing extinction. In the shadow of these dark times, the flames of war rekindle. Two countries, and two Rathalos. A Rider and their trusted Rathalos, buffeted by the winds of fate, set out on a journey for the truth.

The new story trailer follows the player's protagonist as they journey to understand the Crystal Encroachment threatening extinction to habitats throughout the world. The trailer also offers a glimpse at more of the companions that will aid the protagonist including Ranger vice-captain Gaul and his palico Murray, Ogden the walking Monsterpedia, and Kora who founded the Rangers alongside the protagonist's mother Amara. Their travels will take them to remote corners such as the recently displaced village of Sheparden, whose revered Canynes are dwindling in the face of the Encroachment, and against forces of nature such as the massive Elder Dragon Yama Tsukami.

