Lamborghini Announced As DreamHack Dallas Main Sponsorship Partner

Automobili Lamborghini has come back to esports again, this time as as the primary sponsor for DreamHack Dallas, happening in late May

This marks Lamborghini’s first appearance and any auto brand’s debut at DreamHack events.

Attendees can experience a custom Lamborghini car, special competitions, and digital collectibles onsite.

Lamborghini and ESL FACEIT Group aim to fuse gaming, esports, lifestyle, and sim racing at DreamHack.

The ESL FACEIT Group announced today that they have partnered with Automobili Lamborghini, who will be the main sponsorship partner for DreamHack Dallas 2025. The automotive company has been involved with esports teams in the past, but this is the first time the company will be a part of an event on this grand a scale. This will include a customized car and livery on the convention floor, some exclusive digital collectibles, and some special competitions for fans to take part in, like driving in Asphalt at their booth. We have a couple of quotes from today's announcement, as the event will take place from May 23-25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Lamborghini x DreamHack Dallas 2025

"We are incredibly excited to take part in DreamHack Dallas as one of the main partners of the event. This marks not only Lamborghini's first-ever appearance at DreamHack, but also the debut of any automotive brand at the event" stated Christian Mastro, Marketing Director at Automobili Lamborghini. "In collaboration with ESL FACEIT Group, we're bringing the unparalleled Lamborghini experience to a vibrant and passionate gaming audience. Automobili Lamborghini embodies more than just automotive excellence; it represents a symbol of achievement, a lifestyle, and a dream. This resonates deeply within the gaming community, where Automobili Lamborghini is the ultimate badge of success. At DreamHack Dallas, we aim to bring fans closer to the Lamborghini mystique than ever before."

"Partnering with Automobili Lamborghini will elevate DreamHack Dallas to a new realm of immersive joy and unforgettable energy," said Jasmin Haasbach, VP Global Brand Partnerships at ESL FACEIT Group. "Lamborghini's spirit of going beyond convention, beyond performance, beyond expectation, will find a natural home at DreamHack, where gaming culture comes to life. Together, we're creating a space where lifestyle, esports, sim racing, and the metaverse collide in a celebration of passion, innovation, and community."

