Flip 7: With A Vengeance Announced For Spring Launch

Flip 7 fans will be getting a new version of the game set on hard mode as Flip 7: With A Vengeance will be released this Spring

Includes 13 new #13 cards, Lucky 13, Unlucky 7, and cards that deduct points for added challenge.

New action cards like Flip Four, Swap, Steal, Discard, and Just One More amp up the competition.

Press-your-luck strategy meets fast-paced fun in the hard-boiled sequel to the classic Flip 7.

The Op Games has a new Flip 7 card game coming for those who love the original and are looking to play on hard mode: Flip 7: With A Vengeance has been revealed. This version of the game comes with many of the normal cards you would expect from the main game, except there are some new additions to spike the tension and the random chance of the game. Such as the addition of 13 new #13 cards, a Lucky 13 card, an Unlucky 7 card, and several cards that deduct points from your total. They've also added new action cards to really bring out the competitive side of players, such as a Flip Four card, a Swap card, a Steal card, a Discard card, and a Just One More card. All designed to add more chaos and risk to every game. We have more info about the game from the team for you here, as the title will launch in March for $15.

Flip 7: With A Vengeance

All of the fun of the original game, plus new player interactions and special take-that cards! Flip over cards one by one without flipping the same number twice. Sound easy? Think again! This isn't just any deck of cards… In Flip 7: With A Vengeance, there's only one 1 card, two 2's, three 3's, etc. plus a bunch of special cards that can cut your points in half, steal any card, or force an opponent to draw four cards!

Are you the type of player to play it safe and bank points before you bust, or are you going to risk it all and go for the bonus points by flipping over seven in a row? Press your luck meets strategy in this addictive card game where no one is ever really safe. The hard-boiled sequel to the award-winning, instant classic, Flip 7.

