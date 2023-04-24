Apex Legends: Arsenal Reveals New Legend Named Ballistic Check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends: Arsenal as we learn more about the latest Legend coming to the game: Ballistic.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed a brand new Legend will be coming to Apex Legends: Arsenal going by the name of Ballistic. The team has called this particular addition a "dapper old chap" who was originally a competitor in the Thunderdome Games, but is now out of retirement. Going under a new name, August Montgomery Brinkman was once known to be a real legend, but after his brother-in-law tragically died, he went into retirement and hid for about 40 years. The character will make a return on May 9th, but before that, check out the latest trailer for the character.

"August was the sole heir to the Brinkman fortune, built on shady backroom deals. But when those deals caught up with his parents, August was left a billionaire orphan. Wealthy, furious and self-destructive, August joined the Thunderdome Games (the pre-Apex Apex Games). Here, he took the name Ballistic and became a sensation! His style was wild, reckless, and utterly selfish⁠, helping him become the very first Thunderdome celebrity. He was famed for his iconic CAR ("Lady Grey", for the tea). It was here, in combat, that August would meet the love of his life, Sok Leng. They would quickly marry and have a son, Nathaniel. Sok Leng and her brother Kit Siang were an inseparable duo of destruction, and with August now in their squad, they seemed unstoppable."

"But nothing lasts forever. August's crowd-pandering combat style meant he wasn't paying attention to his team when they needed him, leading to Kit Siang's death. Devastated by guilt, August retreated into himself, driving away his wife and son. For nearly 40 years, August lived as a recluse, keeping busy with small tasks to distract a lonely mind. And so August was largely forgotten, though not by everyone. His son, Nathaniel, was both enamored with his father's victories and determined to surpass them. When his son qualified to join the dangerous Apex Games, August went to the Syndicate with an offer: take me instead. His son would be safe from the path that ruined him. What better way to use those skills than in selfless service? And if it just so happens to be his favorite activity, killing all who stand against him…That's quite the fortunate coincidence."