First-Person Automation Adventure Game Rebots Announced

Need a cute robot game that has a lot of automation in it as well as a wacky premise? Rebots has been announced for a 2024 release.

Article Summary Rebots is a quirky first-person automation game by FlatPonies and Astra Logical set for 2024.

Take on the role of Rebots Corp’s newest agent, terraforming asteroids and managing robots.

Create complex bot networks for resource management and satisfy the demands of alien clients.

Explore procedurally generated biomes, document wildlife, and expand across variable landscapes.

Indie game developer FlatPonies and publisher Astra Logical revealed their new game together as we're getting a first-person adventure game called Rebots. The game will basically put you in the position of running a set of robots for aliens who have contracted you to take care of some jobs for them. How you go about managing those tasks is completely up to you, but there's a lot more to it than just telling them where to go. We have more info and the announcement trailer for you, as we're now waiting to see when in 2024 it will come out.

Rebots

Rebots is a first-person resource management game about running jobs for picky aliens! As Rebots Corp's newest agent, it's your task to journey to diverse asteroids, terraform the land, gather resources through bot automation, and help quirky aliens settle on their rocky little land of choice! And who knows, maybe you'll get a raise. With a bunch of tools, robots, and gizmos, you'll be able to terraform those dull rocks into flourishing lands. Travel through diverse biomes, gather resources, set up production lines, and get that money rolling into the bank account!

Create complex production lines and automate tasks to optimize efficiency and maximize output. And also because it's fun. Link the rebots to each other to build intricate webs of automation, so they can gather and deposit resources. Get access to different classes of rebots, from the grunt worker to the watchful overseer. With a wide array of tools under your belt, change inhabitable planetoids into homes, sweet, homes for (mostly) thankful clients. Meet your increasingly picky clients' needs while strategically expanding your operations across diverse landscapes and biomes. No space rock is alike thanks to the procedural generation of asteroids. The Asteroid Field is a playground waiting to be discovered! Need a break from the daily grind? Make your own cruel-free safari and go on a journey to categorize a wide variety of unique flora and fauna, and get rewarded with collectible memorabilia.

