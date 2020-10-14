Bandai Namco Launches Pac-Man Geo For Mobile

Bandai Namco has released another Pac-Man game for its 40th Anniversary as you have a new mobile title in Pac-Man Geo. Working a little bit like a fitness app and a little bit like several of the GO games you see being made these days, this is basically a way for you to explore and play a version of Pac-Man for yourselves on the streets you live on. The game is now available in over 170 regions, which you can download from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer before you play the game.

Taking to the streets of New York, Paris, Tokyo, and places in between through the Google Maps Platform, Pac-Man will tour the world visiting landmarks big and small along the way. Utilizing detailed maps of famous cities, Pac-Man Geo brings classic Pac-Man gameplay to city maps where Pac-Man navigates the maze of city streets with Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde in chase. Power pellets will also be placed on the map, enabling Pac-Man to turn the tables on the pesky ghosts. "Pac-Man Geo is breaking the traditional concept of the Pac-Man maze and allows Pac-Man to be played in real locations around the world for the first time ever in its 40 year history," says Dennis Lee, Director of Brand Marketing at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "As Pac-Man continues to celebrate his 40th anniversary in 2020, Bandai Namco Entertainment is finding ever more innovative and fun ways to create new Pac-Man experiences for fans young and old to play. We hope Pac-Man Geo will be another example of a memorable collaboration with Google Maps and one fans will enjoy immensely."