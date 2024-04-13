Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Jam Showdown

Monster Jam Showdown Confirms August Release Date

Monster Jam Showdown will bring all of the thrills of monster trucks to a new video game experience this August on PC and concoles.

Milestone Games and Feld Motor Sports revealed new details about their upcoming monster truck game, Monster Jam Showdown, including its release date. The team revealed this week that the game will arrive on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, on August 29, 2024. While we have no new footage of the game, you can check out more info below as we wait for them to show more of it off this Summer.

Monster Jam Showdown

It's time to jump into a groundbreaking, off-road arcade racing experience, packed with thrilling competitions and unique tricks. Get behind the wheel of the most iconic trucks ever, and show your skills in 10 different game modes. Drive the hottest rides in Monster Jam. Race the current fleet, legendary history-making trucks, and the wildest fictional beasts from the toy universe. Unlock more than 140 liveries and collect them all! Dive into a unique arcade racing experience full of thrilling off-road races. Squeeze your boost to best your opponents, than crash, twist, and distress both your truck and the environment to gain even more power. Get ready to defy gravity with your freestyle skills! Launch yourself into insane jumps, flips and stunts, ruling the freestyle leaderboards and becoming a trick master!

Grave Digger and Megalodon, two of the top fan-favorite trucks, have been chosen to introduce the newest entry in Milestone's catalog. The black and green wrecking machine with its spooky design and the powerful predator from pre-historic oceans are featured in a high-octane chase across the Colorado arena's breathtaking landscapes, conveying all the four-wheeled frenzy action awaiting fans worldwide. Importantly, Colorado is only one of the three original environments inspired by the American great outdoors where players will be unleashing all the power of the 66 official Monster Jam trucks. Beyond experiencing official competitions in all three categories of stadium locations inspired by real venues, Monster Jam Showdown will also take players to race in Death Valley and Alaska, offering a vast arcade package with a total of 10 different game modes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!