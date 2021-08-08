Monster Train First Class Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Good Shepherd Entertainment will be bringing Monster Train First Class over to the Nintendo Switch on August 19th, 2021. This is essentially a version to catch Switch players up to current players of the game as it will come with the full base game, "The Last Divinity" DLC, bonus cards, units, and gameplay features that have been added over the course of multiple free updates. We have the full rundown of it below along with the trailer for you to check out as it drops next week.

Set on a train ride to hell, Monster Train is a strategic roguelike deck-building game with a tactical twist: defend not one, but three vertical battlegrounds simultaneously as you fight to protect the final pyre against the forces of heaven. Choose your route carefully, recruit powerful units, and upgrade your cards and champions to win. With hundreds of cards to unlock, six clans with unique gameplay to mix and match, and multiple solutions to tackle a variety of challenges, no Monster Train run is ever the same! Roguelike Card Strategy with a Twist: Put your tactical skills to the ultimate test and experience a fresh take on deck-building with not one, but three battlegrounds to defend at the same time.

Put your tactical skills to the ultimate test and experience a fresh take on deck-building with not one, but three battlegrounds to defend at the same time. Choose Your Challenge: Monster Train First Class delivers 25 difficulty levels to overcome! Take on new daily challenges with hugely modified gameplay mutators and compete on the global leaderboards, then design your own unique challenges and share them with friends!

Monster Train First Class delivers 25 difficulty levels to overcome! Take on new daily challenges with hugely modified gameplay mutators and compete on the global leaderboards, then design your own unique challenges and share them with friends! Endless Replayability: No run is ever the same! Unlock new items, choose different routes and decks, and face ever-changing enemies and bosses, with even more content included with "The Last Divinity" DLC.

No run is ever the same! Unlock new items, choose different routes and decks, and face ever-changing enemies and bosses, with even more content included with "The Last Divinity" DLC. Build & Master Unique Decks: Construct your decks from hundreds of upgradeable cards and a variety of monster clans with multiple levels to unlock.

Construct your decks from hundreds of upgradeable cards and a variety of monster clans with multiple levels to unlock. Cross-Play Online Multiplayer: Hell Rush mode gives up to eight players (with cross-play between PC, Xbox and Switch) a frantic real-time competitive multiplayer battle of skills. You can also invite your friends on any platform to play custom cross-play matches with you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Monster Train First Class Switch (https://youtu.be/BtY3hLdYMIo)