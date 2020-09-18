Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide: A New Mega Unlocked In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO trainers… we did it. Mega Pidgeot has been released in Pokémon GO as a result of trainers completing two million Mega Raids during the first Mega-themed event of September. Now, in these raids, players will be able to battle Pidgeot in its Mega form, collect Mega Pidgeot energy, and potentially catch a Shiny Pidgeot. With this Raid Guide, trainers will be able to build the perfect team of counters to take on this superpowered Flying-type Pokémon.

Top Mega Pidgeot Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Pidgeot counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon or Megas with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pidgeot with efficiency.

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Wild Charge)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Jolteon (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Three trainers with the top counters maxed out will be able to defeat Mega Pidgeot. It's possible to duo this Flying-type Mega, but it will be a hard-fought battle even utilizing the Best Friend bonus. Besides, short-manning Mega Raids is not recommended due to the amount of Mega Energy given to raid parties that complete the battle faster. A group of four to five would be a safe bet for the cautious trainer. Flying-type Pokémon have weaknesses that are easy to exploit but don't underestimate Pidgeot's power.

Catching Mega Pidgeot

Since these revert to their pre-Mega form before the catch screen, trainers will be catching a regular Pidgeot. This will be a very familiar process to GO Battle League players. While it's doubtful that Pidgeot will prove as difficult to catch in Mega Raids as Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur, a good way to guarantee you catch it is to use the circle lock technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Pidgeot's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock in place, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Pidgeot is finishing its attack. Pidgeot's attack is a very subtle thrust toward the trainer. As it is about to settle into position, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch it is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "Excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Pidgeot.

Shiny Pidgeot odds

The Shiny rate for Pokémon in Mega Raids is still being researched, but it currently seems somewhere between the hyper increased Legendary rate of one in twenty and the standard wild spawn rate of one in 450. The current estimate from Silph Researchers is that these Mega Raids may have a Shiny rate of one in sixty.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Pidgeot will have a CP of 1216 in normal weather conditions and 1521 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Generation One Flying-type favorite.