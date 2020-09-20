Full Articuno Raid Rotation For September 2020 In Pokémon GO

Articuno is currently in raids in Pokémon GO after a long absence. Along with this Legendary Bird's return, it brings with it a raid rotation full of Pokémon both matching its Ice-type theme, as well as Pokémon that can directly counter Articuno with Rock-type and Electric-type moves. Below, you will find which Pokémon in each tier can be Shiny and, with our tips, increase your chances of catching one.

Tier One

Alolan Geodude – Shiny available, standard odds

Alolan Vulpux – Shiny available, boosted odds

Dwebble – Shiny available, standard odds

Nosepass

Omanyte – Shiny available, standard odds

Roggenrola – Shiny available, standard odds

Sneasel – Shiny available, boosted odds

Voltorb – Shiny available, standard odds

Alolan Vulpix is the Pokémon to target in Tier One. Currently, only in 7KM eggs and the rare raid rotation, this variant of the fan-favorite fox has a boosted rate but its lack of availability makes it a difficult Shiny to hunt. Take advantage of its rare appearance in raids and get after that purple-footed baby.

Tier Three

Aerodactyl – Shiny available, standard odds

Aggron

Alolan Marowak – Shiny available, boosted odds

Golden

Jolteon

Piloswine

Rhydon

Walrein

As always with whatever tier it's in, Alolan Marowas is going to be the favorite of Tier Threes this rotation. Now that Tier Four raids have been removed from the game and Alolan Marowak has been grouped in with Three, it is soloable for trainers with good counters.

Tier Five

Articuno – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of one in 20

Don't miss our full Articuno Raid Guide.

Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise – Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Charizard X – Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Pidgeot – Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Venusaur – Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

Articuno isn't the only new boss this week. There's a new Mega Raid in this rotation, and it's going to be a popular one. Mega Pidgeot is the new one here, and the only one of these Pokémon that didn't have its own Community Day in the past. That means that not only will players want to gather Mega Energy, but Pidgeot will likely be popular for Shiny hunters as well.

This rotation will last for one week, at which point Zapdos will bring a whole new set of Pokémon to each tier.