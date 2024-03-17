Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Newfangled Games, Paper Trail

Paper Trail Will Launch This May On Multiple Platforms

Newfangled Games has confirmed that Paper Trail will be released this May on PC via Steam, all three major consoles, Netflix, and mobile.

Article Summary New indie puzzle adventure Paper Trail launches in May on various platforms.

Engage in a world of paper, solving puzzles by folding and tearing your surroundings.

Meet unique characters and help Paige embark on her first journey away from home.

Experience a visually striking art style combining printmaking and watercolor aesthetics.

Indie game developer and publisher Newfangled Games revealed the release date for Paper Trail, as it will launch on several platforms this May. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a top-down puzzler in which you'll head off on an adventure centered around you leaving home for the first time. All of which takes place in a crafted, foldable, paper world. You can check out the latest trailer and info here, as the game will arrive on Steam, all three major consoles, Netflix, and mobile devices on May 21, 2024.

Paper Trail

A charming puzzle adventure following the story of aspiring academic Paige, players will fold and tear their way through gorgeous levels built entirely out of paper, solving puzzles and overcoming obstacles by folding the very world around them. Along the way, they'll meet a cast of colorful characters with stories of their own, who will help Paige discover new paths on her journey as she leaves home for the first time. What feels simple at first, folding and joining paths together to explore and progress, quickly becomes devilishly tricky! Alter the fabric of your world, contorting, spinning, rotating, twisting around – as you try to untangle the puzzle of the Paper Trail.

A foldable world – Fold and join paths together to explore and progress. Alter the fabric of the world as players untangle the puzzle of the Paper Trail.

Fold and join paths together to explore and progress. Alter the fabric of the world as players untangle the puzzle of the Paper Trail. Engaging puzzles – Simple to learn but tricky to master, players will challenge their wits with mind-bending paper puzzles as they follow Paige's journey.

Simple to learn but tricky to master, players will challenge their wits with mind-bending paper puzzles as they follow Paige's journey. Intriguing people – A unique cast of characters with their own stories to tell, enlightening players about the wider world of Paper Trail.

A unique cast of characters with their own stories to tell, enlightening players about the wider world of Paper Trail. Beautiful environments – Explore a variety of handcrafted environments as Paige makes her journey to university, from deep dark caves to the tallest treetops.

Explore a variety of handcrafted environments as Paige makes her journey to university, from deep dark caves to the tallest treetops. An enchanting art style – Paper Trail blends together inspiration from flat aesthetic styles like printmaking and watercolor to create a unique look all of its own.

