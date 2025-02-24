Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Sun, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Has Been Announced

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault was announced today, as the action RPG sequel will be released for PC and consoles sometime in 2025

Indie game developer Digital Sun and publisher 11 Bit Studios announced the highly anticipated sequel, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, is coming this year. The game continues the adventures of the crafty merchant who leads a double life as a fearless adventurer as you dive into several dimensions filled with enemies to thwart and loot to snag, which you will take back to your shop to tinker with. The game has no release window yet beyond the idea that it will be out sometime in 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Dive deep into Action-RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. With no coin to your name, you and the other townsfolk find yourselves stranded in the distant village of Tresna. Now, it's up to you to get back on your feet and turn your humble shop into the beating heart of the village's wealth. Explore dangerous dungeons, gather relics, sell them, and reinvest in your friends' establishments. Unlock new weapons, armor, shop decorations, and—more importantly—restore hope that things can one day turn around.

Strap on your trusty backpack, hone your weapons and venture into the unknown in search of new riches. The further you delve, the larger the treasure. Tread carefully, though. Let greed take hold, and you risk losing it all. After each escapade, you put your hard-earned loot on sale. That's where your shop-owner charm will shine. Decorate the layout of the shop floor, haggle for the best deals, and handle unexpected events to maximize your profits. Whether it's simple junk or shiny relics, everything has a price.

A merchant can only be as prosperous as their village. Invest in the townsfolks' establishments to obtain better weapons, armor, and upgrades. As the village thrives and grows more vibrant, new people (and money!) will be drawn towards your shop. Set a new home in the blob-brimming, vivid land of Tresna. Meet the locals, from the vigorous blacksmith to a witty witch, amongst many others! Be it upgrading gear, purchasing decorations, or loitering around, Tresna is a place you'll never want to leave.

