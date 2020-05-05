Moonray Will Be Headed To Steam's Early Access In July

Moonray, the indie 3D platformer from the oddly named developer Everything is Full of Gods, will be headed to Steam this July. The game will be going into Early Access on July 2nd for $10 so players can try the game out, but they won't be getting the full version right away. It also sounds like a console version is in the works, but it will be held off until the next generation of consoles is released. The game will put you in the body of a golem created by a godlike being and destroy a deadly cult who is looking to destroy her. This place is basically a Salvador Dali painting come to life as they have named the world It-Ao, complete with abstract wasteland pulses in tune with the electronic soundtrack that will keep you on the edge f your seat as you slay the cult and protect your goddess. YOu can read more about the game from the announcement below, and check out the trailer for it.

Moonray's combat quickly shifts from simple beginnings to tense showdowns. Weave light and heavy melee attacks with Hyperblaster shots while dodging and parrying blows to wear down and triumph over the opposition. Slay enemies to earn materials spent at resting points known as Beams of Light to upgrade health, stamina, and healing abilities. Early Access features several hours of gameplay among desert vistas, with forest worlds set to appear in the 10-15 hour campaign debuting in version 1.0. Updates in the near future will include powerful weapons to find and upgrade, new offensive and defensive abilities to turn the tide, and massive new biomes full of mysteries to uncover. "Moonray's debut on Early Access gives us the chance to both iterate on existing systems and shape an unconventional universe," said Rodrigo Etcheto, founder, Everything is Full of Gods. "While we have a clear vision for a one-of-a-kind sci-fi action game, the fresh perspectives and feedback gained from Early Access will shape the future of Moonray and provide the best possible experience when the console communities join at 1.0."