More Details Revealed For Marvel Zombies: Heroes' Resistance

Ahead of PAX Unplugged, CMON and Spin Master Games have revealed more details to their upcoming release of Marvel Zombies: Heroes' Resistance. Taking its cues from the popular Marvel spinoff series where the entire world is overrun by zombies, including many of the heroes you know and love, it will be up to you to take a set of heroes and make it out alive after completing certain tasks. But it isn't all that easy as you'll have to contend with fellow heroes and villains who are now zombies and using their powers to try and get you. This version (which was successfully crowdfunded for $9M) has been designed to be played solo or with a group, and because its a Zombicide title, it also works with the main game and expansions. We have more info on the game for you down below, as you can currently get the game for $50 via Amazon.

"Marvel Zombies: Heroes' Resistance is a strategy game where 1-4 players control the last surviving superheroes facing off against zombie heroes and the zombie hordes controlled by the game itself. You wanted this adult board game by Zombicide, and you got it. This game takes about 1 hour to play, for everyone ages 14 and up! The goal of this adult game is to complete mission objectives, defeat your enemies, and rescue endangered bystanders. Work together and push their powers to the limit so you can put an end to the zombie apocalypse!