More Details Revealed For Resident Evil Survival Unit

More details emerge for Resident Evil Survival Unit, as the mobile game will take familiar sights and sounds to a new experience

Article Summary Resident Evil Survival Unit is a new mobile game set in a parallel universe with an all-original story.

Players awaken in a locked hospital, manage a mansion base, and interact with iconic Resident Evil characters.

Assemble dream teams of fan-favorite characters like Leon, Claire, and Jill for real-time defense battles.

Features original creature designs by Yoshitaka Amano and strategic gameplay blending survival and tactics.

Aniplex and mobile developer JoyCity Corporation revealed more details this week about their plans for Resident Evil Survival Unit. During a special presentation this week, the team revealed more details of what's coming to the mobile title, as this game will take sights, sounds, and characters from the Resident Evil universe, and throw them into a parallel universe. Here you will build a dream team of RE characters to fight old and new threats in an all-new story designed to bring out the best of the series while offering a new take on it. You can read more below, as the plan is to release it sometime this year.

Resident Evil Survival Unit

Set in a parallel universe, the game presents an original storyline that builds upon the Resident Evil world while diverging from the original series. Players will enjoy a deep, immersive strategy experience that blends real-time decision-making with the thrill of survival. Designed for a worldwide audience, Resident Evil Survival Unit allows players to connect and compete in real time across the globe. With intuitive mobile controls and rich strategic depth, the game invites fans to explore a new dimension of the Resident Evil universe—anytime, anywhere. Trapped in a Locked Hospital: The game opens with the protagonist awakening in a mysterious hospital, having been used as a test subject by the Umbrella Corporation. As players uncover the truth and attempt to escape, the story unfolds into a parallel world where familiar characters from the original series return in a brand-new storyline that explores new developments and adventures alongside them.

