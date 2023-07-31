Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: doctor who, MagicCon: Barcelona, MTG

More Doctor Who MTG Cards Revealed During MagicCon: Barcelona

During MagicCon: Barcelona, Wizards of the Coast game us more previews to the Doctor Who set coming for Magic: The Gathering.

During MagicCon: Barcelona in Spain earlier this morning, several new cards were revealed for the Doctor Who set from Magic: The Gathering. While they didn't show off any of the text to these cards of what they can do, we got a look at the beautifully painted artwork they've created for 24 new cards coming to the Universes Beyond set. Wizards of the Coast basically took this as a chance to show off both the history they're delving into for some of these pieces and what you can expect from different boosters. They did not hold back on the references, as you can see K-9 here, along with Jamie, the dearly departed Adric, the Valyard, the First Doctor, and the Fifth Doctor's regeneration. We got the details and images below, as this set is still on track to be released on October 13th.

"Our upcoming Universes Beyond set, Magic: The Gathering – Doctor Who features four preconstructed Commander decks, covering 60 years of that iconic franchise and allowing players to relive their favorite moments from the show and create their own special memories. The TARDIS is included in each Doctor Who deck, except the Masters of Evil deck, and creates some truly wonderful and surprising moments. Collector Boosters will be the only way to open the flashiest, most unique, most exciting versions of these Doctor Who characters, and Serialized Doctor cards are limited to extremely low quantities tied to the Doctor featured on each card with a minimum of 501 cards of each."

"These decks have been built from the top down to capture the fun and flavor of Doctor Who's iconic characters and memorable stories. The TARDIS Showcase frame treatment and exciting serialized Doctor cards available in Collector Boosters add a whole new layer of collectability for the biggest Doctor Who fans in the universe."

The "Blast from the Past" deck captures the earliest history of Doctor Who with the first eight Doctors. It's built around the historic mechanic and is helmed by The Fourth Doctor. Covering the show from 1963-1989, this deck features lots of legendary creatures, objects, and stories.

The "Timey-Wimey" deck is built around temporal manipulation and is headlined by the Tenth Doctor. Using suspend, vanishing, and other time-counter cards, the time travel mechanic allows you to tinker with the time flow by adding or removing time counters from your cards.

The "Paradox Power" deck is built around the unexpected. Who knows what will happen! Flashback, rebound, suspend, retrace, and others; the paradox mechanic does special things when you cast your spells from outside your hand.

The "Masters of Evil" deck is built around forcing your enemies to choose the lesser evil. Focused on Daleks, Masters, and Cybermen, the villainous choice mechanic forces each of your opponents to either sacrifice a creature or let you create a 3/3 Dalek token with menace. So devious!

