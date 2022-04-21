More SEGA Genesis Games Come To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo announced this evening that they have three more SEGA Genesis titles coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. Like the Nintendo-based consoles on the subscription service, SEGA has slowly been giving Nintendo titles to add to the retro console for people to play in an ever-growing library (as long as they have the expansion pack to do so). The three games that have been added this month on the Genesis side of things are Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball, Shining Force II, and Space Harrier II.

All three playing like the original ROMs that you got to experience back in the '90s, cleaned up a bit for the pack, with the usual menu items of being able to create suspend points and reset the game. We have more info on all three games for you below along with the official teaser trailer for them. But luckily, you won't need to wait to play them as all three are available right now as soon as you update the Genesis app on your Switch, or jump to the NSO app in the bottom row.

Shining Force II: Shining Force II joins the original Shining Force in the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library! In this tactical RPG fantasy adventure, you're tasked with leading the titular Shining Force in cinematic battles against an ancient evil that threatens to overtake the land.

Space Harrier II: Become the heroic Space Harrier in Space Harrier II and battle a bevy of wicked creatures in this frantic and challenging action game, which was one of the original launch titles for the SEGA Genesis!