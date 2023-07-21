Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios, sdcc

Mortal Kombat 1 Drops More Trailers During San Diego Comic-Con 2023

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios hit fans with an uppercut of Mortal Kombat 1 info during San Diego Comic-Con with several reveals.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios showed up to San Diego Comic-Con 2023 with a lot of surprises as their Mortal Kombat 1 panel got some attention. First and foremost, they dropped an immediate bombshell of DLC info, revealing sx characters that will be added to the game over time during what we assume will be the first year of content with a Season Pass. Those six include familiar faces in Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takeda Takahashi; but also three shocking guest kombatants from fellow WB-related properties with Peacemaker (Suicide Squad/Peacemaker), Omni-Man (Invincible), and Homelander (The Boys).

We also got more info about the storyline of the game as we were introduced to more people from Outworld. We got a better look at this timeline's version of Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka, as well as more of a reveal of how they're working the Mileena story this time around, as it appears the Tarkatans are now the Outworld version of werewolves. We were also introduced to the concept of the Umgadi, which is a contingent of warrior priestesses pledged to protect the Outworld royal family. Of which they are members, and we assume Jade also falls into this category if she happens to be in this incarnation of the series.

We also got a few surprises, like the appearance of Darrius (seen above) as a kameo fighter, as well as what appears to be Rain as one of the characters suffering a terrible fatality. So they are digging deep into weird Mortal Kombat lore for this game. (At this point, we wouldn't be shocked if Havik and Hsu Hao make appearances.) Rumor is we haven't even seen half the roster for the game, but we've seen plenty of old-school characters to the point where we can say we've probably seen most of them at this point.

Enjoy the trailers below as Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on September 14th, 2023.

