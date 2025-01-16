Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: conan, conan the barbarian, Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Reveals Conan The Barbarian Gameplay

Get a better look at the fighting styles of Conan The Barbarian in Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, as he arrives in two weeks

Article Summary Discover Conan The Barbarian's fighting style in Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns for a thrilling gameplay experience.

Conan arrives in the game with his iconic Atlantean Sword and a voice inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Watch as Conan wields powerful moves, including an overhead chop, in the newest gameplay trailer.

Catch Conan's gruesome Fatalities and his bull morphing Animality, available with the latest content update.

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have released a new trailer today for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, showing off Conan The Barbarian. Fans of the character will see him in all of his cinematic glory, as this is the classic 1982 movie Conan. While it's kinda cool to have him as a playable character, the voice actor they hired doing his best Arnold Schwarzenegger impression makes this additional almost comical. But hey, it's Conan in a fighting game, it's really not supposed to be taken that seriously. We have the latest trailer showing off his moves here, along with more info about him, as the character will be available to play as a DLC addition on January 28.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Conan The Barbarian

Born on a battlefield, Conan has become one of the most formidable warriors the world has ever seen through relentless toil and kombat. Sold into slavery after his parents are slain and village destroyed by the malevolent warlord Thulsa Doom, he is eventually freed by his master and embarks on a quest for vengeance, his journey culminating in the defeat of Doom, liberating thousands from his sorcerous grip. In Mortal Kombat 1, Conan stands ready to defend Earthrealm against the vile beings that mean to conquer it.

Conan's distinct yet devastating moveset is on full display in the new trailer and is built around his iconic Atlantean Sword. The master blade-wielder can perform complex maneuvers with the imposing steel weapon, including his intricate sword spinning and signature overhead chop to take down opponents with brute force. The video also reveals one of Conan's gruesome Fatalities and teases the fighter's Animality, the brutal finishing move that morphs the character into a powerful bull to annihilate defeated opponents. The fan favorite Animalities are available now as a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners.

