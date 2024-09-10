Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, Noob Saibot

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Shows Off Noob Saibot

Check out the latest trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, as we get a better look at this new version of Noob Saibot

Article Summary New Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns trailer highlights Noob Saibot's revamped moveset and abilities.

Havik from another realm corrupts Bi-Han, transforming him into the menacing Noob Saibot.

Noob Saibot showcases deadly attacks, including teleportation, ghostly projectiles, and shadow-assisted moves.

Expansion drops Sept. 24 with new story chapters and Kombat Pack 2, featuring six characters and guest fighters.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios released another character trailer this morning, giving us a better look at Noob Saibot in Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns. In this new timeline, the Havik from another realm has managed to corrupt the soul of Bi-Han, the current version of Sub-Zero, and change him into what he eventually became in the original series of events. To match the character being slightly different, we see many of his familiar moves have been given a bit of a change, making him more deadly than before. Enjoy the info below and the trailer above, as the new content comes out on September 24.

Noob Saibot

In Fire God Liu Kang's New Era, a godly Havik from another timeline stole Bi-Han's soul to create the perfect henchman: Noob Saibot. As Sub-Zero, Bi-Han was the Lin Kuei's ruthless Grandmaster who dreamed of making his clan a dominant force in Earthrealm. As Noob Saibot, Bi-Han is dedicated to fomenting anarchy. He will not rest until all forms of authority are eradicated. Noob Saibot's imposing moveset is on full display in the new trailer, including his use of teleportation to slam down opponents, ghostly projectiles that can detonate with explosive energy after attaching to foes, and the power to use an array of shadow-assisted attacks to take out enemies. The video also teases Noob Saibot's Animality, the brutal finishing move allowing him to morph into a crocodile to annihilate his defeated opponents.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, which has sold more than 4 million units worldwide to date. The expansion features the next phase in the genre-defining narrative centered around peace and anarchy with all-new Story mode chapters (available on Sept. 24), along with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 including six playable characters – Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot (available on Sept. 24), and guest fighters Ghostface (Scream franchise), T-1000 (Terminator 2: Judgement Day), and Conan the Barbarian (post-launch release timing to be announced at a later date).

