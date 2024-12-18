Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 To Hold Multiple In-Game Holiday Events

Have yourself a kombative little Christmas, as Mortal Kombat 1 will hold multiple in-game events until the end of the year

Article Summary Mortal Kombat 1 hosts five in-game holiday events with unique character palette rewards.

Events include Bloody Snow, Naughty List, and Christmas Krampus with festive themes.

Upgrade to Khaos Reigns for new characters like Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot.

Get early access to guest fighters such as Conan the Barbarian and T-1000 Terminator.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have revealed their plans for Mortal Kombat 1 over the holidays, as starting tomorrow, you can experience several events. The holiday will have several things to keep you occupied in-game, so if you find yourself bored over the next few weeks, you'll have something to do and things to collect. We have the finer details from the devs below.

Mortal Kombat 1 – 2024 Holiday Events

From Dec. 19-30. Five new Towers of Time mode events will be available as free content updates for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners, including Bloody Snow (Dec. 19-25), Naughty List (Dec. 21-26), A Christmas Krampus (Dec. 23-30), 'Twas the Night (Dec. 25-30), and Final Present (Dec. 26-30). All holiday events will feature an array of celebratory rewards upon completion in the form of new character palettes. Mortal Kombat 1 Towers of Time Holiday Events & Rewards:

Bloody Snow Tower (Dec. 19-25) – Yuletide Necromancer & Christmas Evil character palettes for Quan Chi

Yuletide Necromancer & Christmas Evil character palettes for Quan Chi Naughty List Tower (Dec. 21-26) – Souls of Winter & Holiday Collection character palettes for Ermac

Souls of Winter & Holiday Collection character palettes for Ermac A Christmas Krampus Tower (Dec. 23-30) – Holiday Hero & Winter Wonderman character palettes for Takeda

Holiday Hero & Winter Wonderman character palettes for Takeda 'Twas the Night Tower (Dec. 25-30) – Angel on High & Holidazzle character palettes for Cyrax

Angel on High & Holidazzle character palettes for Cyrax Final Present Tower (Dec. 26-30) – Eat, Drink and Be Lethal & Bah, Humbug character palettes for Sektor

New players can join the fight this holiday season with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection, available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store, including the Mortal Kombat 1 main game, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion, previous Kombat Pack, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency). Current Mortal Kombat 1 owners can upgrade their experience with Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, including a new story expansion and Kombat Pack 2, comprised of playable characters Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot (all available now), plus guest fighters Ghostface (available now) and one-week early access to Conan the Barbarian (coming Jan. 21) and T-1000 Terminator (release date to be announced).

