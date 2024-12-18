Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios
Mortal Kombat 1 To Hold Multiple In-Game Holiday Events
Have yourself a kombative little Christmas, as Mortal Kombat 1 will hold multiple in-game events until the end of the year
Article Summary
- Mortal Kombat 1 hosts five in-game holiday events with unique character palette rewards.
- Events include Bloody Snow, Naughty List, and Christmas Krampus with festive themes.
- Upgrade to Khaos Reigns for new characters like Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot.
- Get early access to guest fighters such as Conan the Barbarian and T-1000 Terminator.
WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have revealed their plans for Mortal Kombat 1 over the holidays, as starting tomorrow, you can experience several events. The holiday will have several things to keep you occupied in-game, so if you find yourself bored over the next few weeks, you'll have something to do and things to collect. We have the finer details from the devs below.
Mortal Kombat 1 – 2024 Holiday Events
From Dec. 19-30. Five new Towers of Time mode events will be available as free content updates for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners, including Bloody Snow (Dec. 19-25), Naughty List (Dec. 21-26), A Christmas Krampus (Dec. 23-30), 'Twas the Night (Dec. 25-30), and Final Present (Dec. 26-30). All holiday events will feature an array of celebratory rewards upon completion in the form of new character palettes. Mortal Kombat 1 Towers of Time Holiday Events & Rewards:
- Bloody Snow Tower (Dec. 19-25) – Yuletide Necromancer & Christmas Evil character palettes for Quan Chi
- Naughty List Tower (Dec. 21-26) – Souls of Winter & Holiday Collection character palettes for Ermac
- A Christmas Krampus Tower (Dec. 23-30) – Holiday Hero & Winter Wonderman character palettes for Takeda
- 'Twas the Night Tower (Dec. 25-30) – Angel on High & Holidazzle character palettes for Cyrax
- Final Present Tower (Dec. 26-30) – Eat, Drink and Be Lethal & Bah, Humbug character palettes for Sektor
New players can join the fight this holiday season with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection, available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store, including the Mortal Kombat 1 main game, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion, previous Kombat Pack, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency). Current Mortal Kombat 1 owners can upgrade their experience with Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, including a new story expansion and Kombat Pack 2, comprised of playable characters Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot (all available now), plus guest fighters Ghostface (available now) and one-week early access to Conan the Barbarian (coming Jan. 21) and T-1000 Terminator (release date to be announced).