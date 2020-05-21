Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Receives A Launch Trailer

Before NetherRealm Studios and WB Games throw you into the mayhem of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, they have a launch trailer. The awesome and unexpected expansion of the game's primary story takes a twist as new combatants from Kombat Pack 1 as well as the additions of Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop (which is a sentence we never thought we'd be writing) take what is essentially a side-quest to make sure the future of the realms can be secured under the guidance of the new Thunder Fire God Liu Kang. Here's a little more from the devs as they talk about the new launch trailer.

In the launch trailer, the story picks up directly where Mortal Kombat 11 left off as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, is ready to activate Kronika's Hourglass and restart history. But, now that Kronika's Crown has been destroyed, he is forced to team up with the most unlikely of allies in the villainous Shang Tsung. The soul-stealing sorcerer, along with Fujin and Nightwolf, must now embark on a time-bending adventure into the past to recover the Crown as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance.

As a fan of the series, it's really awesome to see that the crew at NetherRealm didn't just leave the game on this unknown precipice where we're just staring into the abuse wondering if there will be a Mortal Kombat 12. The addition to the story and the inclusion of character people have been begging to see added back into the series since the 2011 reboot is amazing. We look forward to seeing how they capitalize on it when it is released for all three consoles and PC on May 26th. Until then, enjoy the latest trailer.