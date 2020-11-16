Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Shows Rambo Vs. Terminator Trailers

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios decided to give us something cool this morning as we got two new trailers for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. There have been a lot of dream matches when it comes to the new characters that will be coming in Kombat Pack 2 as we're finally getting Mileena back in the fold as well as Rain to where we have almost a complete collection of characters from the first three games. But the third character in the mix is Rambo, which had given us a new set of weird matches to play out against multiple characters in the MK universe. But one of the big ones that people may be looking forward to the most is a movie matchup that fans have wanted to see but would never get on the big screen: Rambo vs. The Terminator. It's a shame it never took place considering they were both at one point under the Orion Pictures banner, although it probably would never have happened anyway under the best circumstances as Rambo is supposed to be real life and the Terminator is sci-fi. But what if… Which is finally answered as NetherRealm released two trailers you can check out below featuring both characters squaring off. Enjoy!

This Klassic Konfrontation brings together the two popular culture icons in brutal fashion, pitting Rambo, the former Special Forces soldier, against the Terminator T-800, the ruthless cyborg assassin. In the new trailers, each with an alternate ending, Rambo draws first blood and is triumphant in round one, followed by the Terminator winning round two. Depending on where loyalties lie, it will be up to players to decide which fighter wins the ultimate tiebreaker on November 17th when Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launches.