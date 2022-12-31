Mortal Kombat II Sourcecode Reveals Tons Of Cut Content

There always seems to be something new to find in many popular retro games, as a recent reveal about Mortal Kombat II unveiled. Nearly three decades since the fighting game sequel was released, players have discovered some interesting content in the sourcecode that suggests the game had a lot of cut content. It doesn't really shock us that this would exist, as Midway Games developers during this time period have admitted in various interviews that they have added features in games that people either didn't know about or were disabled before they hit the arcades. Probably the most famous reveal is that in NBA Jam, if you're playing as the Detroit Pistons against the Chicago Bulls, the Pistons would have a pre-programmed edge over the Bulls.

A Twitter account going by the name Pegasus Kid did a deep-dive into the coding for the original arcade title and found a number of hidden gems that Mortal Kombat players might find interesting. A lot of these are unused assets and animations that most people may not find interesting. However, a lot of the content here suggests some material that may have made the game a little more interesting in many ways. Take, for example, the post we have for you here, showing off an Air Acid Spit animation for Reptile, a move that was never used in the game, giving him an anti-air maneuver.

#6 Never seen before Reptile Air Acid Spit found! It makes sense they considered this one as they also considered Sub-Zero to have an air move as well, I wonder if they planned one for Scorpion too… pic.twitter.com/Giqo9QGE3Q — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

There's also files for a Johnny Cage fatality that is brutal, with all of the characters having holes in their head. Based on how everything has been placed in the game and even animated, it's clear this was removed from the game late in development after they had already created it. Most likely removed due to concerns over the content.

Seeing how complete they are makes it seem like the Fatality was actually cut pretty late in development and replaced with the original MK1 Fatality… These would go ontop of the decapitation sprites making the character fall something like this. pic.twitter.com/3ggUno1t6r — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 28, 2022

It's an interesting thread to go through and check out, as we can see what could have been a part of Mortal Kombat II to a certain degree.