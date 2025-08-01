Posted in: Atari, Digital Eclipse, Games, Mortal Kombat, Retro Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Reveals Physical Edition Options

With Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection on the way shortly, Digital Eclipse has revealed the options they'll have for physical copies

Article Summary Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection gets Standard, Deluxe, and Kollector's physical editions revealed.

Mortal Kombat Trilogy returns, included in all editions for the first time since N64 and PS1.

Pre-orders are open now through August 31, with shipping for most editions starting on December 12, 2025.

Exclusive bonuses include slipcovers, Steelbooks, collectibles, and a Goro controller holder statue.

Digital Eclipse and Atari have come together to reveal the physical versions of the upcoming release for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection. The team confirmed the details ahead of Evo 2025 in Las Vegas, as they will have a Standard, Deluxe, and Kollector's Edition available for fans to choose from. This includes the reveal that the base game will now include Mortal Kombat Trilogy, which for years was only available on N64 and the PS1. Those attending Evo will be the first to be able to try MK Trilogy on the convention floor! We have more details on all three editions, which go up for pre-order today through August 31, with shipping happening on December 12. However, that has not been confirmed as the official release date yet, as it looks like the digital version will be out ahead of that date.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – Physical Editions

Standard Edition – Base game available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch for $49.99, and on Nintendo Switch 2 for $59.99 on Atari.com and at major retailers. The Nintendo versions will ship with a game card containing the full game data. A standard edition for Xbox Series X|S is only available for pre-order starting today at Atari.com and LimitedRunGam es.com for $49.99. As a special Day One bonus, all Standard Edition pre-orders will include an exclusive slipcover – available only to fans who pre-order.

Deluxe Edition – Includes the Standard Edition plus a Steelbook, mini marquees, magnet, poster, lenticular card, arcade flyers, and arcade cabinet cards. The Deluxe Edition is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch for $69.99 and Nintendo Switch 2 for $79.99 on Atari.com and at major retailers.

Kollector's Edition – Designed by Limited Run Games, this edition includes the Standard Edition along with a Goro controller holder statue, commemorative arcade token, hardcover art and lore book, and a pin set. All items are housed in a special, numbered collector's box. This premium edition is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC for $149.99. The Kollector's Edition is available for pre-order on Atari.com and Limited Run Games starting today through August 31.

The Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Standard and Deluxe editions will ship on December 12, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC pre-orders. The shipment timing for the Kollector's Edition will be announced at a later date. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will also include the long-requested return of Mortal Kombat Trilogy, the fan-favorite 1996 entry that brought every playable character from the 2D Mortal Kombat series into one single game.

